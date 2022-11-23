Govt service no longer about coming to office late, going home early: Puri

The mindset of “privilege and elitism” has been replaced by “service” in the government job, which is no longer “about coming to office late and leaving early”, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri Tuesday said as he distributed appointment letters to 171 youth in Chandigarh as part of the Centre’s Rozgar Mela initiative. “As you embark on your new journey in the government, you must realise that India, today, is witnessing change at an unprecedented scale. Governance in India is not about coming to office at 10:30 am, drinking tea, passing one or two files and leaving at 4 pm. That attitude has changed. There is no more the mindset of privilege and elitism. That has been replaced by ‘service’,” said Puri.

The Union Minister for Petroleum, Natural Gas, Housing and Urban Affairs was speaking at the Rozgar Mela organised at the Headquarters of BSF Western Command where appointment letters were handed over to the candidates hailing from Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan, selected for various posts in 17 different departments of Government of India.

The minister said that the Modi government has instilled the ideas of duty and service as the core of governance. “You will be entering into a different government now, be it at the local level, state level or at the centre. This philosophy flows from the highest office of the land i.e. the Prime Minister, who sets the standard for all of us to follow,” he said.

Puri said that “Rozgar Mela” is an important step towards fulfilling the Prime Minister’s continued commitment to provide employment opportunities to the youth and ensure the welfare of the society. He reiterated that India now has become the 5th largest economy of the world and the onus for taking it further is on us all especially the youth of the country. He also reiterated that the recruitment drive is being launched by central ministries and departments by filling existing vacancies against sanctioned posts in a mission mode through recruitment agencies like UPSC, SSC, Railway Recruitment Board, etc.

This was the second tranche of handing over of appointment letters to the newly inducted recruits. Earlier, P V Rama Sastry, ADG BSF Western Command welcomed the chief guest and other dignitaries.

ADG BSF: Drop in drone infiltration from Pakistan

ADG Western Command, BSF, PV Rama Sastry said there had been a drop in the number of drone infiltration incidents on the Indo-Pak border due to use of anti-drone systems. “We’ve sometimes recovered arms & other times drugs via drone infiltration in border areas. But with our intervention, we’ve seen a drop in such incidents in the past two months via anti-drone systems. Cross-border elements are always trying to infiltrate but border is being tightly controlled via various methods. They try to find new techniques and have started using technology, especially drones to smuggle in drugs,” he said.