‘Govt schools running in one building will be merged into one,’ says CM Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said that government schools from classes I to XII running in one building across the state will be merged into one. The head of these schools will also be the same.

In a press conference, the CM said that most of the schools in the entire state are such that different primary, higher and senior secondary schools are running in the same building.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

“They also have separate heads. The government is soon going to integrate these schools. A new system will be implemented in this regard soon. The teachers of these schools will also be rationalised. With this, the shortage of teachers will be filled, if there is still a shortage, then the government will fill it soon.”

The CM said that the number of students in government schools is increasing. “The main reason for this is the continuous improvement in education. Two task forces have been formed to improve the schools. One task force is working for the requirements of road, boundary wall, path, water, toilet and greenery in the schools and the other task force is working to provide dual benches to the students. Smart classrooms are running in almost every school. Electricity has been arranged. If there is a problem, solar power systems have been installed in the school buildings there.”