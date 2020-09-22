Govt schools open in Haryana after 6 months, most pvt schools stay shut

Sources in the state Education Department said that 12 per cent to 15 per cent of total students went to government schools to seek guidance from their teachers on the first day. (Express)

Government schools in Haryana opened for students of Classes 9 to 12 for guidance and counselling purposes on Monday, while most private schools remained closed.

The government schools were opened for three hours and this system will continue till September 30 when the fresh guidelines will be issued by the Centre.

Sources in the state Education Department said that 12 per cent to 15 per cent of total students went to government schools to seek guidance from their teachers on the first day.

“We expect that the number of students will increase from Tuesday onwards. Otherwise too, they can come to the school on alternative days because the regular classes are yet to be held,” said an official.

“Except few schools in villages, most of the private schools remained closed in the state on Monday. The teachers and students of private schools must be making up their minds,” added the official. Some teachers of private schools affiliated to CBSE said that currently midterm online exams of the students were going, so the schools are unlikely to be opened for the next few days.

In government schools situated in Rohtak districts, the students were seen going to their schools in small groups. Circles were marked in Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Model Town, Rohtak for the students to queue to meet the class teacher. However, till noon only 12 students had landed the school to seek guidance from their teachers. “We have followed every guideline of Covid-19, it may be related to social distancing, sanitisation and checking of the temperature of the students. Moreover, there are separate gates for entry and exit from the school,” said school principal Ritu Panghal.

On the other hand, president of Federation of Private Schools Association Kulbhushan Sharma claimed that heavy charges of corona test for teachers were discouraging the private school management to open the schools. According to officials, teachers of government as well private schools have to get tested for Covid-19 within a week.

“No fee is being charged from government school teachers to get tested for Covid-19, but the private teacher has to pay a fee of Rs. 1,600. How can a private school teacher give a fee of Rs. 1,600 when most of them are not even getting their monthly salary of Rs. 5,000 or Rs. 6,000 in corona times,” said Sharma while seeking intervention of Health Minister Anil Vij. Demanding waiver of corona test fee for the private school teachers, Sharma said that only a small number of students have deposited their fee during the pandemic time. “There are almost 40,000 teachers in private schools in Haryana. The total cost of their tests will stand at Rs 6.4 crore,” claimed Sharma.

Director General of State Health Services Suraj Bhan Kamboj said that there was a facility of free of cost test for those who have symptoms of coronavirus, but those who want to get the test done to join their duties have to pay Rs. 1,600.

