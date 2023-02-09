Govt school teacher arrested for sexually harassing student

A government school music teacher was arrested Wednesday for allegedly sexually harassing his student, who is a minor. The accused was arrested after the student reported the incident to her mother.

The girl’s mother told police that her daughter had gone to school on February 3.

“When she returned she was very upset. On being prodded, she told me that her music teacher had sexually harassed her on school premises,” the complainant alleged.

“My daughter was traumatised. We decided to lodge a complaint against the teacher,” the complainant said.

Kharar (Sadar) police registered a case under Sections 354, 354-A of the IPC and Sections 8 and 10 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.