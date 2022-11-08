Govt school students can submit creations for logo of ‘School of Eminence’ project: Punjab edu min

Students from government schools of Punjab can submit their creations till November 10 for the logo of ‘Schools of Eminence’ project, said Punjab education minister Harjot Singh Bains, Monday.

‘Schools of Eminence’ are special schools being established by the AAP government in Punjab by upgrading existing schools.

Bains said that school heads have been instructed through a letter to make students participate in logo designing for the project. He said that the children studying fine arts, drawing and painting in class 11 and 12 should prepare an effective and meaningful logo and send it to the head office by November 10 through concerned district offices. For this, five key guiding points have also been issued — good infrastructure facilities in schools, use of multimedia and other e-resources for digital education, well-equipped libraries and laboratories, sports facilities and facilities for co-academic activities.

Bains said that the first three designs will be chosen at state-level and the designers would be awarded with cash rewards. He added that the first prize will be for Rs 5100, second prize Rs 3100, while the third prize will be Rs 2100. However, the state level jury will have all the rights to take the final decision in this regard.