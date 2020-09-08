State govt says Haryana still preferred destination for investment

Haryana Chief Secretary Keshni Anand Arora (Express photo by Jaipal Singh)

Haryana government on Monday said that there was no drop in the status of Haryana as being a preferred location for investment.

“In the last one year, Haryana has received six investments in Mega Investment Category (more than Fixed Capital Investment of Rs 100 crore) with anticipated investment of Rs 8,600 crore and employment generation of 9,100. The state also attracted the total investment of Rs 7,500 crore in 68 Large and Medium and 42,624 Micro and Small units generating employment of more than 3 lakh persons. The Town and Country Planning Department, Haryana has approved 187 cases of Change of Land Use (CLU) for investment for industrial purposes,” the state government said in a statement.

Haryana 16th in Ease Of Doing Business Rankings| New standards in survey impacted ranking, says Dushyant

Chief Secretary Keshni Anand Arora chaired a meeting to review the progress of Ease of Doing Business Rankings for the year 2019-20.

“Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) has allotted 914 number of plots to entrepreneurs bringing 281 acres of land under industrial activities and attracting investment of Rs.3,600 crores (approx.). However, for the year 2020-21, HSIIDC has allotted a total number of 51 plots thereby attracting an investment of Rs 7,500 crore (approx). This shows our continuing commitment in promoting Haryana as a preferred destination for industrial investments,” Arora said.

Giving details about the 12 mega projects in Haryana, the Chief Secretary added, “Since 2016, seven business tycoons from India and abroad have invested a whopping amount Rs 1,759 crore in Haryana. Not only this, taking 2020 and coming year 2021 in account, five more MNCs including two foreign companies are geared up to invest Rs 8,094 crore in Haryana.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.