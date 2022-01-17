Govt reviews final draft of Shimla development plan

Himachal’s Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj chaired a meeting of Town and Country Planning Department to review the final draft of the Shimla development plan.

“Shimla development plan is being prepared after 40 years and this is an historical development. The town will have GIS based development plan which will deal with several issues besides providing relief to the people of the town. The objective of the meeting was to have detailed deliberation of the key proposals of development plan of Shimla, before the finalisation of the draft,” Bhardwaj said.

Urban Development Minister said that a detailed presentation of the Draft Development Plan of Shimla Planning Area was given and several issues were discussed. The participants in the meeting were apprised in detail about various features and provisions of the Draft Development Plan.

“During the meeting Proposed Zoning Regulations and Building By-laws for various development activities as a part of Draft Development Plan 2041 were discussed point-wise. He said that the building guidelines of whole Shimla are divided mainly into core area and non-core area.

The minister said that the proposed building bye-laws for core area were suggested to be 2 floors, habitable attic and parking, whereas for non-core area, 3 floors, habitable attic and parking were suggested. He also emphasised that the more relaxations in terms of building height, number of floors and land-use would be given along the main roads, including National/state highways. After seeing the progress of GIS-based plan, the minister suggested to go ahead with development plan and notify it before January 25. He said that after notification, the draft will be put forward for the public opinion.