Govt recovers Rs 28 crore from accounts of deceased beneficiaries

The Punjab government has recovered Rs 28.97 crore from bank accounts of deceased beneficiaries of various Social Security Schemes, the AAP government said on Tuesday.

Punjab Social Security, Women and Child Development Minister Dr Baljit Kaur said, “After assuming office, I had directed the officials of my department to thoroughly review all the schemes to ensure judicious distribution of monetary assistance.”

She added that the department has in the process recovered Rs 28.97 crore from bank accounts of 1,27,643 deceased beneficiaries and credited the amount to the public exchequer.

The minister said that the Punjab government is providing financial assistance to the tune of Rs 1,500 per month to old age pensioners, widows, destitute children and persons with disabilities.

She said that as many as 28.85 lakh beneficiaries are getting their pension, which amounts to Rs 432.75 crore every month. She further added that total 19,47,427 old age pensioners, 5,38,010 widows or destitute women, 1,75,135 destitute children and 2,24,513 PWDs was getting their monthly pensions.