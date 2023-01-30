scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 30, 2023
Govt should reconsider vehicle scrapping policy: FOSWAC

It should be linked with road-worthy fitness only, not on the age of vehicles, the committee meeting of FOSWAC said.

vehicle scrapping policy IndiaWhile addressing the members Bittu also criticised the administration and the municipal corporation for imposing various charges and taxes ruthlessly on the residents of Chandigarh. (Representational Photo)
The executive committee meeting of FOSWAC (Federation of Sectors Welfare Association Chandigarh) on Sunday said that the government should reconsider the decision of scrapping of vehicles after 15 years as proposed by the Centre in the larger interest of the public.

The scrapping of vehicles should be linked with road-worthy fitness only, not on the age of vehicles, it said.

The meeting was held at Sector 35, Chandigarh, and was chaired by Baljinder Singh Bittu. It was attended by 64 federating members of Residents’ Welfare Associations.

Bittu said that the proposed policy of scrapping cars is nothing but to help the automobile lobby to sell more cars. Such scrapping policy is not there even in developed nations like USA. The government should ensure strict implementation of pollution control norms instead of scrapping the vehicles, he added. While addressing the members Bittu also criticised the administration and the municipal corporation for imposing various charges and taxes ruthlessly on the residents of Chandigarh. He came down heavily on the administration and the corporation for its draft policy of imposing parking charges in the residential area.

On parking in residential and commercial areas, J S Gogia, general secretary, said that the need of hour is underground community parking in southern sectors and to permit parking in schools in the evening.

The meeting unanimously opposed levying any tax for parking in front of the houses as it will not reduce the number of vehicles, but the municipal corporation will get more taxes.

First published on: 30-01-2023 at 08:14 IST
