Govt plans to regulate pvt schools’ fee structures: HP education min

In response, the minister said under the Right to Education (RTE) Act, private schools are mandated to reserve 25 per cent seats for students belonging to the Below Poverty Line (BPL) category.

Himachal Pradesh Education Minister Rohit Thakur Friday said the state government is considering amending the existing rules to regulate fee structures in private schools and to prevent exploitation of parents.

Thakur was responding to a question by Congress MLA Ram Kumar Chaudhary during Question Hour.

The minister said the current legislation does not have any provision to fix fees in private schools. The states such as Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have already amended their laws to regulate private school fee structures, he said.

MLA Chaudhary from Doon assembly raised concerns over the increasing commercialisation of education and the practice of charging re-admission fees annually under the pretext of annual charges in the schools.