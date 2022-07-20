scorecardresearch
Tuesday, July 19, 2022

Govt issues advisory on Monkeypox

Some of the complications include pain in the eye or blurring of vision, shortness of breath, chest pain, difficulty in breathing, altered consciousness, seizure, decrease in urine output, in persons with significant co-morbidities, immuno-compromised individuals.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
July 20, 2022 4:24:42 am
It is caused by human-to-human transmission, primarily through large respiratory droplets, generally requiring prolonged close contact. (File)

The Government of India issued an advisory on Monkeypox (MPX) signs, symptoms, transmission, diagnosis, and preventive strategies. According to Dr Suman Singh, Director Health Services, Chandigarh, the advisory is for general information and there is no cause for concern. An acute viral disease, the common symptoms include skin rashes (starting from the face and spreading to arms, legs, palms, and soles), lymph node enlargement, headache, muscle ache, exhaustion, sore throat, and cough.

It is caused by human-to-human transmission, primarily through large respiratory droplets, generally requiring prolonged close contact. It can also spread through direct physical contact, contact with bodily fluids, lesion material, and sexual contact, apart from indirect contact, through contaminated clothing or linens of
an infected person.

Some precautions include avoiding contact with any materials, such as bedding, clothes, or towels used by an infected individual, isolating the infected individual, practicing good hand hygiene, minimising exposure to surrounding areas by covering their nose and mouth with a mask and skin lesions with a sheet or gown. One is also advised to inform the nearest health facility in case of contact.

