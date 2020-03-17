Chandigarh: Govt hospitals in city issue advisories, standard operation procedures

The hospital has asked those suffering from cough, running nose and fever to report to the isolation room (PTI/ Representational Image) The hospital has asked those suffering from cough, running nose and fever to report to the isolation room (PTI/ Representational Image)

The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) has given a detailed advisory on their approach towards tackling the coronavirus infection, while the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Sector 32 has formed a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to prepare for the pandemic.

PGIMER has advised people planning to avail OPD services at the hospital to not visit for “minor or routine ailments”.

This has been done in an attempt to lower the footfall at the hospital, thereby curtaining the potential spread of Covid-19 amongst the horde of patients who visit PGIMER regularly.

Furthermore, the hospital has asked those suffering from cough, running nose and fever to report to the isolation room at the entrance of the New OPD Block.

The hospital administration has also advised patients visiting the OPD to only be accompanied by one attendant and stated that patients who are suffering from chronic disorders like ‘post-transplant, cancer, chronic renal failure and who are immunocompromised’ should avoid routine OPD visits in crowded clinics unless its very crucial for them to do so.

Meanwhile, GMCH-32 has formed a detailed SOP and disseminated it for awareness. The SOP claims that asymptomatic patients with recent travel history to an affected country will be asked to self quarantine for four days and will be “educated regarding hand hygiene, cough etiquettes, use of separate toiletries, use of separate ventilated room (if feasible)”. Such patients have also been advised to maintain a safe distance of one meter from caregivers while quarantined at home.

All private and government hospitals in the city have also been asked to set up a spate OPD for screening of suspected coronavirus patients with flu like symptoms.

The SOP formed by GMCH provides a detailed definition of those patients who can be considered as suspected and be screened at these special OPDs.This definition includes those with symptoms and a recent travel history to affected countries.

Suspected patients also include healthcare provides with serious respiratory illness who have been in closed contact with a confirmed COVID 19 infection as well as patients with severe respiratory illness requiring hospitalization and with no evidence of an alternative diagnosis.

As for the sanitization of the OPD at GMCH, the hospital has directed patients to wear a tripled layer surgical mask and sanitize their hands before entering and after leaving the OPD premises.

The hospital claims these masks are as effective as N95 masks and should be worn by the suspected patients and healthcare providers alike. As for treatment of potential confirmed cases, the SOP states that only symptomatic therapy (antihistaminic and antipyretic) will be administered to patients, while use of specific antiviral drugs are not recommended.

The hospital will also attempt to facilitate communication and increasing awareness by asking doctors to conduct patient education in vernacular languages.

Special teams working in the screening OPD and isolation ward will be trained by Dr Pritam Singh to ensure that healthcare workers are equipped to communicate clearly with suspected and potential infected patients.

