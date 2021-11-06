‘Govt has taken many path-breaking initiatives, more in coming days’



VOWING TO “restore the pristine glory of Punjab”, the Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Friday said that the state will be soon transformed into the ‘Golden Sparrow of India’.

Addressing a gathering here at the 111th Sri Vishwakarma Pooja Utsav, the chief minister said concerted efforts will be made for the holistic development of the state on one hand and prosperity of its people on the other. Channi said a mechanism is being evolved to put the state on the trajectory of high economic growth. He added that no stone is being left unturned for comprehensive development of the state.

Calling his government the “government of the common man, for the common man and by the common man”, the CM said that from day one, his major thrust is only ensuring transparent, responsive and citizen-centric administration. He said “several path-breaking initiatives including cheap power, Basera scheme, ownership rights to people living within Lal Lakeer and others” have been already initiated by his government. Channi said that several other decisions will be taken in the coming days.

Channi said gone are the days when the common man, peasant, farmers, employees and others have to look towards the government for their problems, adding that one amongst them is the chief minister who is duty-bound to serve the state in right earnest.

Greeting all the Punjabis living across the globe on the auspicious occasion of Parkash Divas of Vishwakarma, celebrated as Vishwakarma Day, he said that Lord Vishwakarma is believed to be the master of all machinery and equipment being used by the people in industrial activities. “Since ages this great deity of all craftsmen and architects has inspired our artisans, workers and labour class to work hard for the development of the nation besides inculcating a feeling of dignity of labour and a sense of pride in them,” said the CM, adding that workers and craftsmen should make concerted efforts for strengthening the infrastructure of the state and the nation.

The CM felicitated the technocrats and labourers of the state and said that Lord Vishwakarma was the founder of the engineering, architecture and technology on Earth. “The industrial and infrastructure growth across the globe that we observe today was only due to the blessings of Vishwakarma, who had created mechanical skills,” he added.

The CM said technological skills, coupled with day-to-day advancements, had facilitated mankind to grow swiftly. He appealed the people, especially the youth, improve their professional skills and enhance their abilities for availing optimal job opportunities.

Channi announced a grant of Rs 2 crore for the Lord Vishwakarma temple, adding that a hi-tech ambulance will be provided to a charitable hospital being run by organisation.