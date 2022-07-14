Haryana IPS officer seeks promotion with ‘retrospective effect’

At a time when the Haryana government is examining “legal aspects” involved in the promotions of several IPS officers, a DIG rank officer Hamid Akhtar has urged the authorities to modify his promotion order to give it effect nearly six months prior to the order’s issuance date.

A 2008 batch IPS officer Hamid Akhtar, who is currently posted as DIG in state crime branch, sent a representation to the ADGP of the crime branch nearly two weeks ago requesting him to raise the issue with the competent authority concerned so that his promotion order may be modified. Sources say the file has moved to the state police headquarter from where, through the state DGP, it would go to the state home department for a final call.

Hamid Akhtar’s case seems similar to that of a few other IPS officers who were promoted in 2015, 2017 and 2018 with “immediate effect” while promotions of several other officers were done with “retrospective effect”. The officers who were promoted with “immediate effect” had insisted that they too should have been promoted with “retrospective effect” so that they also get benefits of seniority and perks like others.

Here retrospective effect means that the officer be promoted from the date since his promotion was due, not the date when the order of promotion was issued.

Hamid Akhtar was promoted to the rank of DIG with effect from May 25 this year. However, according to Akhtar, he should have been promoted to the post with effect from January 1 this year. That day, “he completed 14 years in service and was eligible for the promotion”. Apart from this, “the vacancies in the rank of DIG were also available at that time”.

According to the officer’s representation, as per norms fixed by the central government, an IPS officer who puts in 14 years of service is eligible for further promotion in the rank of Deputy Inspector General.

The state government had promoted an IPS officer of 1990 batch in the rank of ADGP with immediate effect on February 18, 2015. However, following a representation by this officer, the IPS officers of 1990 batch were reportedly promoted with effect from January 1, 2015.

Sources say Hamid Akhtar has pointed out that in view of the implementation of the 7th pay commission recommendations, “he will be deprived of substantive difference in pay, in case he is not given promotion with effect from January 1”. The IPS officer has also pointed out that the government has given promotions to IAS officers regularly from January 1 every year. He termed it a “good practice”.

Amid questions raised over the promotion of six IPS officers of the 1994 batch in 2018, the Haryana government had recently initiated a process to examine its “legal aspects”, apart from looking at the promotions of several other IPS officers. Officers who know about the matter have said that the government is “legally examining” the promotions given to IPS officers – of the 1994, 1996, 2001, 2003 and 2004 batches – in the past several years.