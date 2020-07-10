Govt employee, two others test positive in Panchkula

The second floor of the office on which the clerk worked has been sealed for 48 hours and 16 of his contacts across cities have been traced. (Representational image) The second floor of the office on which the clerk worked has been sealed for 48 hours and 16 of his contacts across cities have been traced. (Representational image)

A clerk employed at the Sector 5 Sikhsha Sadan of Panchkula is among three that tested positive in the district on Thursday.

The second floor of the office on which he worked has been sealed for 48 hours and 16 of his contacts across cities have been traced.

The 26-year-old clerk resides in Sector 19 of Panchkula in a rented accommodation and has recent travel history to Hisar where his family resides.

His sample taken on Wednesday under Panchkula’s strategy of testing all government employees who have travelled recently or have to travel frequently, declared him Covid-19 positive.

He shares the rented accommodation with four persons all of whom have been home quarantined. As many as nine of his contacts inside the office have been home quarantined along with three of his family members at Hissar. All will be tested on Friday.

In view of this, the joint director of secondary education department ordered the shutting down of the second floor of the office instructing all to work from home and ‘not switch off their phones’.

Two others who have tested positive consist of a 26-year-old male from Sector 7, contact of three others from the same house who have tested positive, and a 30-year-old male from Adarsh Colony, Kalka.

The district tally now stands at 132 cases with added 60 cases as ‘outsiders’.

Meanwhile, Alchemist Hospital in a statement on Thursday stated that their staff members that were tested positive for coronavirus — three doctors and a nurse –have recovered and were discharged on Thursday.

“The hospital staff who were suspected to have come in contact with Covid positive persons were tested for Covid-19 and the reports of all of them are negative. Total 105 samples were taken of the Alchemist staff have been declared negative. All three doctors and one staff nurse have recovered from corona and have been discharged from hospital. One doctor and a nurse were discharged yesterday while the other two doctors have been discharged today. All three doctors and staff nurse shall stay in home isolation for next seven days. As of now no staff member of Alchemist is infected with coronavirus,” the statement said.

