Govt duty bound to carve out egalitarian society as preached by Guru Ravidas: Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday said his government is duty-bound to carve out an egalitarian society rooted in the timeless teachings of Guru Ravidas.
“The Punjab government is duty bound to carve out an egalitarian society as preached by Sri Guru Ravidas Maharaj ji. To perpetuate the great legacy of Sri Guru Ravidas Maharaj ji, the Punjab government is organising a state-level function at Khuralgarh in Hoshiarpur district on February 6,” Mann said.
He said the entire Punjab cabinet would join the congregation on February 6 during the state-level celebrations to mark the 649th ‘Parkash Purab’ of Guru Ravidas at Sri Khuralgarh Sahib in Hoshiarpur.
He also highlighted the world-class memorial constructed at Sri Khuralgarh Sahib at a cost of Rs 148 crore, and described it as the state government’s humble tribute to Guru Ravidas’s enduring legacy of equality, compassion and human dignity.
Detailing the facilities at the memorial, Mann said it is equipped with a modern building with tourist facilities, multi-level parking, ‘Minar-e-Begumpura’, Sangat Hall, a state-of-the-art auditorium and other amenities.
Guru Ravidas envisioned an ideal society where no one suffers any kind of discrimination or deprivation, he said, adding that the life, philosophy and teachings of the great guru continue to guide humanity.
He said that Guru Ravidas gave the message of welfare of the entire humanity and equality of all sections of society, thereby laying the foundation for a society based on egalitarian values.
Describing Guru Ravidas as a towering spiritual figure, Mann said that he “taught us to lead a virtuous and noble life, and his teachings continue to inspire generations”.
The government has put in place extensive arrangements to mark the 649th Parkash Purab of Guru Ravidas, while simultaneously initiating year-long, state-wide preparations for the historic 650th Parkash Purab in 2027. A three-day state-level event has been organised at Sri Khuralgarh Sahib with large-scale participation of saints, spiritual leaders, culminating with the Bhog of Sri Akhand Path Sahib on February 6.
