Govt duty bound to carve out egalitarian society as preached by Guru Ravidas: Mann

Detailing the facilities at the memorial, Mann said it is equipped with a modern building with tourist facilities, multi-level parking, 'Minar-e-Begumpura', Sangat Hall, a state-of-the-art auditorium and other amenities. (PTI Photo)

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday said his government is duty-bound to carve out an egalitarian society rooted in the timeless teachings of Guru Ravidas.

“The Punjab government is duty bound to carve out an egalitarian society as preached by Sri Guru Ravidas Maharaj ji. To perpetuate the great legacy of Sri Guru Ravidas Maharaj ji, the Punjab government is organising a state-level function at Khuralgarh in Hoshiarpur district on February 6,” Mann said.

He said the entire Punjab cabinet would join the congregation on February 6 during the state-level celebrations to mark the 649th ‘Parkash Purab’ of Guru Ravidas at Sri Khuralgarh Sahib in Hoshiarpur.