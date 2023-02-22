As govt deadline to change billboards, signage ends, many yet to follow order

Even as the Punjab government’s deadline to write signboards, billboards, name plates etc in Punjabi language first and the other languages ended on February 21, many are yet to follow it. The state government had issued a letter on December 5, 2022 asking government as well as private institutions in Punjab to prioritise Punjab language and had given a deadline of International Mother Language Day, which falls on February 21. The letter also stated that as per Punjab state languages Act 2008 and 2021, a fine would also be imposed on people who fail to follow the order. However, no fine has been imposed anywhere in the state on Tuesday. When asked, district administration offices in Ludhiana, Muktsar and Fazilka confirmed that no fresh deadline has been issued so far.

While social media was flooded with messages about promotion of Punjabi language on Tuesday to mark ‘International Mother Language Day’, popular food joints such as KFC, Nike, Burger King in Faridkot won accolades for choosing Punjabi in their signboards.Tim Hortons opened its first outlet in Sarabha Nagar in Ludhiana about 2 months ago , they too have billboards written in both languages while popular ice cream brand Basant too has followed the orders outside their outlet in Westend Mall in Ludhiana .

A popular garment store, Nilibar, on Mall Road in Ludhiana also opted for Punjabi in their signboard. Sonu Nilibar, owner of the store, said, “We have followed the instructions of the Punjab government and now the billboard displays Nilibar in Punjabi as well as English language.”

Many signboards on the highways have also started sporting Punjabi on the top, followed by Hindi and English languages while earlier English was written on top at most places.

In the past too, some organisations had objected to this and had even blackened signboards in protest in various parts of the state. Gangster-turned-activist Lakha Sidhana had led the campaign at many places and he had even been booked by the previous Congress government for damaging signboards on National Highways.

When asked, Sandeep Sharma, incharge of languages department in Ludhiana, said, “We had sent out repeated messages to implement the order and even visited malls and markets but even then many institutions and shops are yet to change their signboards. Though the deadline ends on Tuesday, our efforts to motivate people are still on. We will act further according to new instructions.”

To mark ‘International Mother Language Day’, the languages department had organised programmes in every district to promote Punjabi language. Police commissioner Ludhiana Mandeep Singh Sidhu urged his staff to make use of Punjabi language not only in office works but even in their daily lives. He said, “Irrespective of how many languages we learn, we should not disconnect ourselves from our mother tongue.”

Meanwhile, banking on the order to make more business, calligraphy artists posted on social media platforms to get billboards etc written in Punjabi language. Sharma added, “We need to reach out to the masses, especially youngsters and involve technology to attract more people.”