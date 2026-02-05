Govt deliberately avoiding panchayat polls despite HC direction: Jai Ram Thakur

The former chief minister also criticised the government for filing an SLP in the Supreme Court against the HC order. (File Photo)

Questioning the state government over the delay in holding panchayat elections, Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday accused the ruling party of “deliberately avoiding” the polls notwithstanding the high court’s instruction to hold the elections before April 30.

The former chief minister also criticised the government for filing an SLP in the Supreme Court against the HC order.

Thakur said, “The government has finally exposed its intentions. Why was the government pretending to prepare for the elections if it had already decided to challenge high court order in the Supreme Court, instead of conducting polls on time?”

The LoP accused Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu of making “unwarranted remarks” on the HC directions while simultaneously allowing reports on electoral roll publication to appear.