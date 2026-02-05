Govt deliberately avoiding panchayat polls despite HC direction: Jai Ram Thakur

By: Express News Service
2 min readShimlaFeb 5, 2026 09:10 AM IST
Jai Ram Thakur panchayat pollsThe former chief minister also criticised the government for filing an SLP in the Supreme Court against the HC order. (File Photo)
Questioning the state government over the delay in holding panchayat elections, Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday accused the ruling party of “deliberately avoiding” the polls notwithstanding the high court’s instruction to hold the elections before April 30.

The former chief minister also criticised the government for filing an SLP in the Supreme Court against the HC order.

Thakur said, “The government has finally exposed its intentions. Why was the government pretending to prepare for the elections if it had already decided to challenge high court order in the Supreme Court, instead of conducting polls on time?”

The LoP accused Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu of making “unwarranted remarks” on the HC directions while simultaneously allowing reports on electoral roll publication to appear.

“When the BJP raised questions over the delay, the chief minister and his ministers claimed that elections would be held on time. How long will the government continue to mislead people?” he asked.

The LoP claimed that falling popularity had prompted the government to defer the elections.

Thakur said the State Election Commission’s directions were repeatedly ignored, and accused the Congress government of undermining democratic institutions while invoking democracy at the national level.

Thakur warned that delaying panchayat polls could stall development works and obstruct the implementation of central schemes, which require elected local bodies. He also raised concerns over Himachal’s access to funds earmarked for rural and urban local bodies under the 16th Finance Commission.

