Govt appoints 11 additional judges in Punjab and Haryana High Court

The Ministry of Law and Justice has appointed 11 advocates as additional judges in Punjab and Haryana High Court.The 11 new additional judges are Nidhi Gupta, Sanjay Vashisth, Tribhuvan Dahiya, Namit Kumar, Harkesh Manuja, Aman Chaudhary, Naresh Singh, Harsh Bunger, Jagmohan Bansal, Deepak Manchanda and Alok Jain.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court is currently functioning with just 46 judges, against the sanctioned strength of 85, with around a dozen of the 46 judges set to retire in the next two years. With the appointment of new additional judges, the number of judges will rise to 57.