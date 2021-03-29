Governor speaks to CM, seeks report from govt on attacks on BJP leaders

Punjab BJP leaders took off their shirts in protest against the attack on Abohar MLA Arun Nargang and sat on the road outside the Punjab CM's official residence in Chandigarh on Sunday. (Express Photo)

Punjab Governor V P S Badnore has condemned the attack on the BJP MLA from Abohar, Arun Narang, at Malout on Saturday and sought a report from the state government on the repeated attacks on BJP leaders.

The Governor called up the CM, who is also the state Home Minister, over the phone and conveyed his serious concern on the matter.

Earlier, a delegation of BJP leaders led by state BJP chief Ashwani Sharma and Union Minister of State for Commerce Som Prakash called on the Governor and submitted a memorandum. The memorandum highlighted the increasing attacks on BJP workers and leaders in illegal and unconstitutional manners at the behest of the Congress government.

The delegation brought to the notice of the Governor the violent attack on BJP MLA Arun Narang by politically motivated miscreants backed by the ruling party.

The delegation called for the dismissal of the Congress government and restoration of law and order in the state. The Governor said the state government authorities cannot allow such blatantly unlawful and violent attacks on anybody. He said these kinds of incidents should not repeat and strong action should be taken immediately to book the culprits.

He also sought a report from the state government on the action being taken on these matters.