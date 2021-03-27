Governor releases Rs 75 cr grant to Chandigarh Municipal Corporation

V P Singh Badnore, Governor of Punjab and Administrator, UT, Chandigarh released grant in aid of Rs 75 crore to the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation Friday.

Of this grant, Rs 50 crore will be spent on development in 13 villages and Rs 25 crore will be spent on other development works undertaken by civic body.

Chandigarh Mayor Ravi Kant Sharma on Friday met with the Governor at Raj Bhawan, during which Badnore expressed his concern about the ongoing projects of the municipal corporation.

The Governor then released Rs 75 crore (including Rs 50 crore for for development work of 13 villages and Rs 25 crore for committed liabilities under revenue expenditure) to the civic body, to meet expenses of the development work of 13 villages and for committed liabilities under revenue expenditure for the financial year 2020-21.

The Mayor extended his thanks to the Governor of Punjab and Administrator, Chandigarh, and said that it was made possible through the best efforts of each councilor and team of officers of MCC.