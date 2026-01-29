Governor holds Janta Darbar, 125 hearings raised at UT Secretariat

The weekly Janta Darbar, launched in July 2025, has emerged as an effective platform for grievance redressal by enabling direct interaction between citizens and senior administration officers.

By: Express News Service
2 min readChandigarhJan 29, 2026 10:27 AM IST
Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Gulab Chand KatariaKataria personally heard seven cases, while five hearings were conducted by the Chief Secretary. The home secretary took up 20 grievances, the finance secretary seven and the engineering secretary 19. (File Photo)
The Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator, Gulab Chand Kataria, Wednesday held a Janta Darbar and public hearings at the U T Secretariat, with a total of 125 public hearings conducted by the administrator and senior officers.

The weekly Janta Darbar, launched in July 2025, has emerged as an effective platform for grievance redressal by enabling direct interaction between citizens and senior administration officers. During the hearings on Wednesday, people from the city raised issues related to civic amenities, public services and personal matters.

In all, 125 public hearings were conducted during the day by the administrator and senior officers of the Chandigarh Administration.

Kataria personally heard seven cases, while five hearings were conducted by the Chief Secretary. The home secretary took up 20 grievances, the finance secretary seven and the engineering secretary 19.

The municipal commissioner heard five cases, the deputy commissioner addressed 40 hearings and the SSP conducted 22 public hearings.

Officials said that each grievance was heard patiently, with applicants given an opportunity to explain their issues in detail.

The officials assured the citizens of prompt, effective and hassle-free delivery of public services. They issued directions to the concerned departments for timely and appropriate redressal of the grievances.

Senior officials said the initiative has helped bridge the gap between the administration and the public by providing a transparent and accessible forum for addressing issues. The regular conduct of Janta Darbar and departmental public hearings has also strengthened accountability within the system, ensuring that citizens’ concerns are taken up at the highest level.

