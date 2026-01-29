Governor holds Janta Darbar, 125 hearings raised at UT Secretariat

Kataria personally heard seven cases, while five hearings were conducted by the Chief Secretary. The home secretary took up 20 grievances, the finance secretary seven and the engineering secretary 19. (File Photo)

The Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator, Gulab Chand Kataria, Wednesday held a Janta Darbar and public hearings at the U T Secretariat, with a total of 125 public hearings conducted by the administrator and senior officers.

The weekly Janta Darbar, launched in July 2025, has emerged as an effective platform for grievance redressal by enabling direct interaction between citizens and senior administration officers. During the hearings on Wednesday, people from the city raised issues related to civic amenities, public services and personal matters.

