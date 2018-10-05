Governor Badnore nod for imposing traffic curbs during rush hour, festivals

Governor of Punjab and UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore presides over the meeting of Administrator’s Advisory Council at Sector 10, Chandigarh, Thursday. (Express photo) Governor of Punjab and UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore presides over the meeting of Administrator’s Advisory Council at Sector 10, Chandigarh, Thursday. (Express photo)

Union Territory Administrator V P Singh Badnore on Thursday issued directions to traffic police to implement one-way vehicular movement from Panchkula and Mohali to Chandigarh during morning and evening rush hours, besides curbs in market places during festive seasons, at the earliest.

The traffic management committee proposed the idea s in a meeting of standing committees of Administrator’s Advisory Council at Hotel Mount View in Sector 10 on Thursday under the chairmanship of Badnore.

Chairman of the traffic committee Sanjay Tandon said that in a bid to decongest roads in the morning and evening hours, the route to Chandigarh from Panchkula and Mohali would be made one-way from 8.30 am to 10 am and 4.30 pm to 6 pm. “It will help people enter and exit easily,” Tandon said.

Badnore also lauded the efforts of the Chandigarh Traffic Police for effective management during the recent three-day heavy rainfall in the city.

At the meeting, Union Territory Administrator Badnore told the members that the purpose of the council “was not just to discuss the prevailing issues in the city, but resolve and implement them with precision for the betterment of people, and the city at large.”

Members of 10 standing committees of the advisory council and officials of Chandigarh Administration attended the meeting. Besides traffic management, the standing committees on education, sports, law and order, urban infrastructure and social welfare presented their action taken report to the Administrator.

He told the secretaries of all the standing committees to take up the recommendations of the chairpersons at the administrative level at the earliest and begin implementation of works in their respective fields. “All the recommendations shall be dealt at their level first and then the progress report shall be submitted for review,” he said.

During the meeting, it was also observed by the Administrator that there were many issues of the committees that required support and assistance of different departments.

He then constituted another committee at the level of Chandigarh Principal Secretary Arun Kumar Gupta to expedite works and maintain proper coordination between different committees. Secretaries of different committees can hold meetings on the issues that required assistance of other panels or departments.

Badnore also desired suggestions from all the members to make the Administrator’s Advisory Council “more strong and effective in its working”.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App