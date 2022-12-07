Governor gives appointment letters to 268 newly recruited fire personnel

As many as 268 fire personnel, who cleared the recruitment examination, were handed over appointment letters by the Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit on Tuesday during a special orientation programme held at Rani Laxmi Bai Mahila Bhawan, Sector 38 C, Chandigarh in the presence of Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher, Mayor Sarbjit Kaur and UT Adviser Dharam Pal.

Purohit called upon the newly recruited fire personnel at the Fire and Rescue Department of Chandigarh Municipal Corporation to come forward and live up to their responsibilities. While congratulating them, he said that it is essential to maintain people’s confidence and faith in public service delivery system and it can be achieved through determination, dedication and devotion. He asked them to provide responsive administration at the base level stating that the civic body has always accorded high priority to public service delivery.

He said that with the motto of ‘We Serve to Save’, every official of the department has onerous task to save lives and property in case of fire/disaster and the main purpose is to help those in distress.

UT Mayor Sarbjit Kaur said that the fire brigade started its operations in Chandigarh in 1956 with only one trailer pump, housed in Water Works Complex, Sector 12, Chandigarh. Now the brigade has 197 fire personnel and 49 vehicles in seven fire stations which are headed by station fire officers and a chief fire officer under the overall command of the MC commissioner. Though total sanctioned strength of fire personnel is 358, presently 98 are working.

A total of 301 posts of personnel and 60 posts of drivers were advertised. The written test for these posts was conducted by the Panjab University, Chandigarh, whereas the physical test of shortlisted candidates was taken by the MC.

MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra said that the fire brigade is also in the process to procure the state of the art machinery and equipment to cope up with challenges. The augmentation of workforce will result in increasing the effectiveness of services, she added.