Lilac for women teachers, blue for men; students to get green uniforms

Himachal government finalises dress code for students, teachers for 158 CBSE schools

Written by: Saurabh Parashar
3 min readShimlaUpdated: Sep 11, 2026 11:45 AM IST
The decision was taken at a meeting of the state Education Department chaired by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.The decision was taken at a meeting of the state Education Department chaired by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. (Source: FB)
Make us preferred source on Google

Himachal Pradesh on Thursday approved a new colour theme for 158 government schools newly brought under the CBSE curriculum, with the uniform and building colours drawing inspiration from the state’s green cover and forest landscape.

Green uniforms for students, lilac for women teachers and light blue for men — the schools are set for a makeover in appearance as well as in attire. The school buildings will be painted in olive green and sand beige shades.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the state Education Department chaired by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. A senior officer said a letter was issued in this regard on Thursday.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Education Secretary Rakesh Kanwar told The Indian Express, “Green for the students’ uniform and the school buildings was chosen to reflect the green cover and forest cover of Himachal Pradesh. Our state is known for its greenery, dense forests, flora and fauna.”

Kanwar said all the teachers in 158 schools will adopt the new dress code from the 2026-27 academic session. Students, however, will switch to the green-themed uniform from the next academic session.

According to broader guidelines discussed in the meeting, teachers’ uniforms will be expected to be formal, modest and professional, with minimal accessories. They will also be required to wear their identity cards while on duty.

Education department officials said teachers’ uniforms are not limited to 158 schools.

Story continues below this ad

A senior official said, “Earlier this year, the department asked all around 6,000 government schools in the state to select a dress code for their teaching staff. While the process is still underway, teachers in the 158 CBSE-affiliated government schools have opted for light lilac-purple for women teachers and light blue shirts and trousers for men teachers.”

At the meeting, Sukhu said the government was committed to providing quality education and ensuring better educational facilities for students closer to their homes. “The state has already released Rs 80 crore for developing the required infrastructure in the CBSE schools and strengthening facilities for students and teachers. An additional Rs 5 crore will also be released to improve the educational environment in these institutions further.”

Approximately 5,100 teachers in the 158 CBSE-affiliated government schools will be instructed to follow the decided dress code from October 1.

Additional Director (Education) Jeevan Singh Negi said, “We have decided to provide financial assistance of Rs 5,000 to the teachers in the CBSE-affiliated government schools for purchasing the dress…. A file was moved to the finance department for further sanction.”

Story continues below this ad

MLAs Suresh Kumar, Chander Shekhar and Neeraj Nayyar, Member of the Himachal Pradesh Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Commission Vijay Pal Singh, Education Secretary Rakesh Kanwar, Director of School Education Ashish Kohli and other senior officers were present at the meeting.

Kangra has the highest number of government schools brought under the CBSE curriculum, with 29 schools; followed by Shimla with 25, Mandi with 19, and Hamirpur with 18 schools.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Saurabh Parashar
Saurabh Parashar

Saurabh Parashar is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, primarily responsible for the publication’s coverage of Himachal Pradesh. He is a seasoned journalist with over 17 years of experience in print media, specializing in crime, legal affairs, and investigative reporting. Professional Background Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Guru Jambheshwar University of Science & Technology (Hisar) and a Law degree from Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla. This legal background significantly informs his reporting on complex judicial and administrative matters. Career Path: Before joining The Indian Express in 2017, he spent 12 years with The Times of India. Core Beats: His primary focus is the socio-political landscape of the hill state, with a specific emphasis on the environment, forest conservation, drug menace (specifically "Chitta"), affairs related to tribal and archaeology and the unique challenges of governance in high-altitude regions. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His recent reporting highlights the critical intersection of policy, law, and social safety in Himachal Pradesh: 1. "Himachal’s battle against Chitta: Why the border areas are most vulnerable" (Late 2025): An investigative look at the transit routes from Punjab and the impact on local youth. 2. "Shimla ropeway clears key hurdle as 820 trees face the axe :According to the Forest Survey of India’s 2021 assessment, 47.21 percent of Shimla’s 5,131 sq km geographical area is under forest cover (Nov 17, 2025). 3. "Himachal to handover 2.7427 ha of non-forest land for Shimla Ropeway: Given the land’s non-forest nature, RTDC and the state will not require permission from MoEFCC" (Nov 18, 2025) 4. "How the centuries-old Jodidara tradition is fading in Himachal’s Trans-Giri region: Jodidara: a form of fraternal polyandry—has long been part of Hatti tribal culture in the Trans-Giri region of Himachal Pradesh and adjoining Uttarakhand. It is believed to have evolved to prevent division of ancestral land and maintain unity among brothers in the harsh, mountainous terrain" (Aug 18, 2025) Legal & Agricultural Affairs "Kisan Sabha hails SC’s setting aside Himachal HC order to remove orchards from forest land" (Dec 18, 2025): Covering a major Supreme Court victory for farmers, where a High Court order to remove fruit-bearing apple orchards was overturned. "Himachal Cabinet nod to new tourism policy; focus on home-stays in tribal areas" (Dec 11, 2025): Detailing the legislative push to decentralize tourism and bring economic benefits to Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur. 3. Governance & Environment "Forest rights and development: Why Himachal is seeking more leeway from Centre" (Dec 19, 2025): Reporting on the legal hurdles faced by the state in infrastructure projects due to the Forest Conservation Act. "Cloudbursts and resilience: How Himachal’s remote villages are building back better" (Nov 2025): Following up on the long-term rehabilitation efforts after monsoon-related disasters. Crime especially cyber crimes, crypto currency etc: crypto currency: "Agents in uniform, motivational speeches, lavish parties: How a Himachal crypto con went unnoticed:A serial conman, a ‘Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award winner', and retired policemen got together to pull off a Rs 1,740-crore fraud" (Nov 10, 2023) Signature Beats Saurabh is recognized for his tenacious reporting on the state's drug epidemic. His deep familiarity with the topography and tribal culture of Himachal allows him to report from remote locations like Spiti, Pangi, Shillai, which are often overlooked by national media. His legal expertise makes him a primary choice for covering the Himachal Pradesh High Court on issues ranging from local body elections to environmental PILs. X (Twitter): @saurabh_prashar . ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Sep 11: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments