Lilac for women teachers, blue for men; students to get green uniforms

The decision was taken at a meeting of the state Education Department chaired by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. (Source: FB)

Himachal Pradesh on Thursday approved a new colour theme for 158 government schools newly brought under the CBSE curriculum, with the uniform and building colours drawing inspiration from the state’s green cover and forest landscape.

Green uniforms for students, lilac for women teachers and light blue for men — the schools are set for a makeover in appearance as well as in attire. The school buildings will be painted in olive green and sand beige shades.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the state Education Department chaired by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. A senior officer said a letter was issued in this regard on Thursday.