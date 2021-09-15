Ensure all government schemes, services linked to PPP by Nov 1: Haryana CM to officers

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has directed state government officers to ensure that all schemes and services of their respective departments are linked to the Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) by November 1.

While chairing a meeting on the PPP here Wednesday, Khattar said, “The PPP is an ambitious scheme of the state government, which aims to provide the benefits of all government welfare programmes and services to eligible families. This flagship scheme of the state government has been launched in the spirit of Antyodaya. Therefore, all heads of departments should ensure that the schemes and services of their respective departments are linked with the PPP by November 1. Haryana is the first state in the country to devise such a scheme. So far, no such scheme has been started either in the country or abroad. The PPP will help the government reach out to eligible families that are entitled to get the benefits of government schemes but have not availed them yet.”

The Haryana CM further said, “The benefits of linking PPP to college admissions have already been witnessed. College principals have appreciated the government’s move. Now, student data can be verified automatically. The work that used to take 15 minutes is now completed within five minutes and the students do not have to go anywhere for the verification.”

“The present era belongs to Information Technology (IT) and services are being simplified with the help of IT. With the introduction of the PPP, it will be easier to find out who is eligible for which scheme and who has not yet received the benefits. Often, ineligible people receive the benefits of government schemes. Moreover, some citizens draw the benefits of such schemes many times over. Earlier, there was no system to verify the beneficiaries but now there will be complete transparency in implementing the welfare schemes. The benefits of government schemes can also be available through smart cards linked to the PPP. Initially, Ayushman Bharat, Public Ration Distribution System, Mukhyamantri Parivar Samridhi Yojana and the pension scheme will be linked with the smart cards,” Khattar added.

Finally, talking about the Samarpan Yojana, which will be launched on the birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay, Khattar said, “Volunteers would be enlisted under the Haryana Volunteer Programme (better known as Samarpan Yojana). The services of volunteers, including the youth and retired employees, would be sought in the fields of education, skill development, sports, agriculture and so on. No government programme or scheme can be successful without the participation of the greater society through various NGOs and volunteers.”

“During the meeting, an engineering works portal-related PPT, prepared as per the directions of the chief minister, was also shown. Under the portal, all works related to the registration of contractors, their performances, online work allotment, and time allotted for the completion of projects will be carried out in a transparent manner,” a government spokesperson said.