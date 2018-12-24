Punjab government pulls all stops to push admissions to pre-primary classes

With admissions for the pre-primary classes getting underway, Secretary, Punjab Education, hit the road and went door to door asking the parents to send their kids to government schools. This unusual drive is part of the department’s efforts to ensure that admissions in pre-primary classes cross the figure of one lakh students.

Advertising

In past four days since the admissions began, over 25,000 children between ages 3 to 6 have been admitted in the pre-primary classes.

On Saturday, Secretary Education, Punjab, Krishan Kumar, along with the staff of Education Department visited homes in Mohali District area to make the parents aware about pre-primary classes being offered at government schools.

“It is quite unusual as hardly any senior officer would go door to door like Secretary, Education, who is one of the senior most officers of Punjab not only in Education Department but otherwise,” said a teacher who accompanied the secretary along with several other staff members, adding that due to his efforts over several government schools in Punjab have already got a much better infrastructure.

Advertising

The teacher added that by the end of this year over 4000 schools would be given the same facelift.

Those accompanying the Krishan Kumar carried a placard that read: “Na koi fees, na koi basta, sarkari school sab ton sasta (no fee nor bag, government schools are the cheaper places to teach you wards), in their hands. He appealed the parents do teach your children. He also said that each one should bring one child to school.

Pre-primary classes were started in the 12,500 primary and elementary schools of Punjab last year when 1.70 lakh children were admitted in nursery and kindergarten classes. This year in district teachers’ have been asked to ensure maximum admissions from their areas, said Secretary Education. In villages, announcements are also being made from religious places urging parents to get their children enrolled.