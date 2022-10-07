Government of Dubai finalizes MoU for economic cooperation with Haryana

The Haryana government Friday announced that the government of Dubai has finalized a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with it for cooperation in various economic activities.

In a press release issued Friday morning, the state government said: “Under the terms of the MoU, the Government of Dubai shall identify a suitable entity to assist with identifying the potential areas of collaboration, assessing the viability of projects including conducting legal and financial due diligence, feasibility studies, negotiation and finalization of definitive agreements and support the Govt. of Haryana in identifying potential investors based in UAE having interest in investing in India and reaching out to them. The Government of Haryana, on its part, will endeavour to provide financial incentives and other benefits in respect of any and all investments of the Government of Dubai as per extant policies of the Government.”

“Haryana with its unique strategic locational advantage, robust industrial infrastructure of 34 Industrial Model Townships and Industrial Estates spread over 28,540 acres, strong connectivity, robust policy frameworks and a large pool of skilled manpower has emerged as one of India’s most industrialized states and a leader in the Automobile, IT/ITeS, Electronics, Food Processing, Logistics and Textile sectors.

“With different initiatives such as sector-focused investor-friendly policies, GIS land bank, investor facilitation cell, single roof clearance mechanism, time bound delivery of services, grievance redressal system, etc., the state has created a seamless business environment and emerged as a leading destination of choice for investors,” the state government spokesperson said.

A delegation of Haryana government led by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, visited the UAE on October 3 and 4 to promote Haryana as a leading investment destination and for marketing key marquee projects of the state.

Key marque infrastructure projects being undertaken in the state include the Global City, a mixed land use township being developed over approximately 1,080 acres in Gurugram, the Integrated Multi Modal Logistics Hub being developed over 886 acres at Nangal Chaudhary, the Integrated Aviation Hub being developed at Hisar over 7,200 acres, the Integrated Manufacturing Cluster being developed over 300 acres in the vicinity of the Aviation Hub, and the Electronics Manufacturing Cluster being developed over 500 acres at IMT Sohna, among others.