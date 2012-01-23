Government Home Science College turns 50

The Home Science College Alumni Association (HSCAA) of Government Home Science College,Sector 10 lived a memorable page in the history of the college with an amalgamation of alumni from five decades in the college auditorium during the Golden Jubilee celebrations.

About 160 alumni attended the meet. The students of the college presented a cultural programme. The show began by lamp lighting by the principal,Madhu Nanda,Dr Jaskiran Kaur (1965 batch),senior faculty and alumni executive members.

The association honoured the alumnus from 1980 batch,Justice Sabina,Punjab and Haryana High Court and Prof Adarsh Sharma from the first batch (1964). The retired faculty including former principals were honoured as guests. The principal of the college released the Golden Jubilee souvenirs.

The President of the Association Jatinder Kaur Rai contributed a sum of one lakh to the HSCAA welfare fund; the fund has been initiated to support the education of the needy student(s) of the college for a session.

Emily Thomas from the silver jubilee batch of 1987 gave a speech down the memory lane giving an ode to the alma mater and the grooming it gave to each one of them. The alumni of the batch enthralled the audience with parodies. The highlight of the show was decorating the then faculty with sachets in silver with a golden bow. The former principals and faculty members were touched with the gesture of the batch that was.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App