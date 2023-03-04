Through Gov speech, Govt preempts Opp on law and order, says ‘no compromise’

With the Aam Aadmi Party dispensation facing flak over a series of crime incidents, including storming of the Ajnala police station complex by self styled radical Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh and his supporters to get one of his associates freed, Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit Friday said the state government would never compromise on law and security of its people.

Addressing the Vidhan Sabha on the first say of the Budget Session, Governor said that enough funds have been allotted to the police department to effectively combat gangster culture and restore people’s confidence in law and order machinery. He said an anti-gangster task force (AGTF) headed by an ADGP rank officer has been formed and this unit has spearheaded dedicated operations against the gangsters and criminals in the state and other parts of the country.

“The effective and timely action by AGTF has led to the arrest of several wanted gangsters and criminals and busting of various gangster modules along with the recovery of huge cache of arms, ammunition and vehicles used in criminal activities,” he said. He added that since March 16, 2022, Punjab Police have succeeded in busting 140 modules with the arrest of 555 gangsters and criminals, neutralising five, and recovering 510 weapons and 129 vehicles used in criminal activities.

“Dedicated woman help desks in police stations is a critical confidence building measure for women and children and senior citizens as they can be assured that the grievances would be heard by woman officials, especially in case of sexual violence/domestic abuse victims. Accordingly, woman help desks have been established and rolled out in all police stations and police posts,” the Governor said.

Ahead of the budget, the Governor informed the House that the state’s gross revenue collection during the period April–December 2022 has shown 12.83 per cent increase to Rs 28,730.26 crore over the previous year’s Rs 25,463.66 crore. The net GST collection has also increased by 17.22 per cent.

Similarly, the revenue from excise also witnessed an increase of Rs 2059 crore (40 per cent), he said.

The Governor said that crop diversification is the need of hour and to encourage this 23 districts have been classified into six agro climatic zones according to the adaptability of the crops to limit area under paddy and to prevent underwater ground depletion.

“True to its commitment, my government has granted free 600 units of electricity to all domestic consumers from July 1, 2022. For the first time, over 90 per cent domestic consumers received zero bill. Eight hours electric supply was given to agriculture consumers. Pending domestic bills on December 31, 2021 amounting to Rs 1,298 crore have also been waived off in line with the government’s commitment,” the Governor said.

He said, as promised, the government has started Aam Aadmi Clinics across Punjab and 504 clinics have been made operational. “People are availing free OPD facilities and are getting free diagnostic check ups. I proudly announce that our state is one of the three best ranking states with 99.24 per cent institutional deliveries as per HMIS data. Infant mortality rate in the state has been reduced to 18 per thousand live births,” the Governor said. He added that 271 specialist doctors have been recruited in a special drive.

The Governor said his government has adopted a zero tolerance policy towards corruption. He said the government has launched anti-corruption action line and during the period March 16, 2022 to February 28, 2023, Vigilance Bureau has registered 83 cases under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act against six gazetted officers, 79 non-gazetted officials and 22 private persons who were caught red-handed while accepting illegal gratification and 50 vigilance enquiries have been finalised.

“The government believes that health and education from bedrock for human and social development and stands committed to strengthen and expand these two critical sectors. My government is upgrading all the sun centres and PHCs of the state into ‘health and wellness centres’ so that patients, especially in rural areas, have access to quality healthcare at their doorsteps. 3030 such ‘health in wellness centres’ have been operationalised in the state so far,” he said.

The Governor said the government remains committed to uplift education in the state. He said that despite financial constraints, the government has continued giving funds to educational institutions. “Total budget of Rs 152.37 crore was made for all government arts colleges, Rs 8.68 crore for professional colleges, Rs 2.92 crore for 15 district libraries, and Rs 2 85 crore for the non-government colleges. My government has accepted long pending demand of university and college teachers and implemented seventh pay commission which will put extra financial implication of Rs 228.05 crore per year,” the Governor said.

Highlighting efforts to promote crop diversification in the state, the Governor said the state government has purchased moong for the first time at MSP of Rs 7275 per quintal and a total of Rs 61.85 crore was transferred to bank accounts of 15,737 farmers. “My government is providing machinery at subsidised rates to manage crop residue. The cases of paddy stubble burning has been dramatically reduced from 71,304 in 2021-22 to 49,922 in 2022–23, which has been possible only because of the efforts of the government in ex-situ and in-situ management of stubble, awareness, campaigns, monitoring and effective enforcement of law.

Touching upon investment efforts of the state government, Purohit said Punjab ranks fourth among the landlocked states and eighth as overall as per the latest export preparedness index as released by NITI Aayog. He said the government has allotted industrial chunks through mode of e-auction to large corporates like M/S Tata Steel Ltd, M-S Rattan Polycot Private Limited and M/S Cargill India Private Limited to set up their projects.

“During the current government regime, the government has received 2295 investment proposals with proposed investment of about Rs.41043 crore which will provide employment to about 2,50,585 youth.