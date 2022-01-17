Gov seeks suggestions to make Himachal landslide-resilient

Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Aklekar presided over the meeting of experts through virtual mode to discuss frequent landslides in Himachal Pradesh and steps to be taken to mitigate their effects.

The Governor stressed on the need of implementing scientific and engineering solutions to mitigate the losses occurring due to landslides.

He asked the experts and authorities to provide a holistic solution within a time-frame to make the state as a role model for landslide risk resilient state.

“He asked to identify the area vulnerable to landslide hazards and calculate the risk taking into consideration the exposure and vulnerability. He said that the task force should work on geological inputs and civil engineering parameters,” a government spokesperson said.

The Governor also directed officers to select Kinnaur as pilot district for preparing detailed project reports for landslide prone areas.