Gov running parallel govt, making political speeches: Punjab minister

In a fresh flashpoint between the AAP government in Punjab and Raj Bhawan, a Cabinet minister Thursday accused Governor Banwarilal Purohit of making political speeches, running a “parallel government” and harming the state.

Housing and Urban Development Minister Aman Arora said it was unfortunate that the governor was not keeping dignity of the post he held.

“It is unfortunate that the governor is not keeping dignity of the post he holds. It has never happened before that the governor of any state goes around making political speeches…Only for political benefits, you are causing harm to Punjab,” Arora said.

“If there is any issue, he (Purohit) can bring it to the attention of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. But running a parallel government…it does not happen like this that selected will rule over an elected government,” Arora added.

The minister’s reaction came a day after Governor, who is on two day tour to border areas, virtually put the AAP government in dock over several issues including the drug menace and said the state government has a responsibility and if they need help from the Centre they must seek it.

Arora said the governor talks about the drug issue, but is silent on how the contraband enters Punjab.

“It is either through the international border or are routed from neighbouring Haryana, where BJP is in power. Centre is responsible for manning the border. In previous days you must have seen drugs entering Gujarat in large quantities through a port and reaching other parts of the country. Who is responsible, it is the Centre,” he said.

Meanwhile, former chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh said he had flagged from time to time the issue of delivery of weapons and drugs from Pakistan via drones and the serious implications it poses.

“During my time when I was the chief minister, I used to say one drone used to come every three days, but nowadays three drones come every day (from across the border). They drop weapons, counterfeit currency, drugs…it is not a good situation. And these weapons, drugs, counterfeit currency are being sent to people whom Pakistan wants to send it to, and that means rise of militancy,” Amarinder, a veteran Congressman who had joined the BJP months after his unceremonious exit as the chief minister in September 2021, told reporters at the Haryana Bhawan here.

He said that during his tenure as the CM, he had brought it to the notice of the prime minister and the home minister and told them “we will have to deal with it strictly”.

Purohit on Wednesday termed drug menace a major concern for the state, saying the contraband has permeated into schools. “Had it been a small thing, would I have been going and touring districts. I say this on their face that the police department is also affected. The jails are not in their control. There is a need for lot of improvement. They put them (criminals) in jails and from there they control the mafia…,” Governor had said.

With the governor and the AAP government being involved in a squabble in the past over some issues, Purohit, in response to a question on Wednesday, had said, “Tell me a single example if I have told anything to government which is not according to the Constitution. If any work is not according to Constitution, then I tell the government you are doing wrong. Is anything wrong in that? Is this politics?” he had asked.