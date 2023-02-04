scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 04, 2023
Advertisement

Gov Purohit prorogues House after 4 months

Last time the Government did not send it to Governor for proroguing amid criticism by former Deputy Speaker Bir Devinder Singh, who called it a Constitutional crisis in the state.

Sources said that the government had sent the file to the Governor only now to pave way for calling the Budget Session in the coming days. (File)
Listen to this article
Gov Purohit prorogues House after 4 months
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

FOUR months after Punjab government called a session and tabled trust motion by condemning BJP’s alleged operation Lotus, the Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit prorogued the session on Friday.

Usually the session is adjourned sine-die and sent for proroguing to the Governor. But last time the Government did not send it to Governor for proroguing amid criticism by former Deputy Speaker Bir Devinder Singh, who called it a Constitutional crisis in the state.

More from Chandigarh

Sources said that the government had sent the file to the Governor only now to pave way for calling the Budget Session in the coming days. If the session is not prorogued then the next session cannot be called. The decision to not get the house prorogued came after Purohit did not allow the government to convene a special session to table a trust motion.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Anti-science movement is political but medicine also hasn’t conveyed its ...
Anti-science movement is political but medicine also hasn’t conveyed its ...
In Jharkhand’s tribal villages, an online marketplace for local produce
In Jharkhand’s tribal villages, an online marketplace for local produce
Delhi Confidential: Mansukh Mandaviya gives a shout out to youngest Mitra
Delhi Confidential: Mansukh Mandaviya gives a shout out to youngest Mitra
Moscow’s proposal to RBI: Set up Russian financial firm in India, w...
Moscow’s proposal to RBI: Set up Russian financial firm in India, w...

First published on: 04-02-2023 at 09:17 IST
Next Story

Delhi News Live Updates: Delhi University’s DDU college staff raise concerns about pending salaries

Express Exclusive FM Nirmala Sitharaman speaks to The Indian Express sharing insights on Budget 2023
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 04: Latest News
Advertisement
close