Gov Purohit prorogues House after 4 months

FOUR months after Punjab government called a session and tabled trust motion by condemning BJP’s alleged operation Lotus, the Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit prorogued the session on Friday.

Usually the session is adjourned sine-die and sent for proroguing to the Governor. But last time the Government did not send it to Governor for proroguing amid criticism by former Deputy Speaker Bir Devinder Singh, who called it a Constitutional crisis in the state.

Sources said that the government had sent the file to the Governor only now to pave way for calling the Budget Session in the coming days. If the session is not prorogued then the next session cannot be called. The decision to not get the house prorogued came after Purohit did not allow the government to convene a special session to table a trust motion.