Gov asks DGP to probe illegal sand mining racket, Jakhar questions move

Punjab Governor B L Purohit Monday asked the state police chief to probe into the alleged illegal sand mining racket in the state, with the Aaam Aadmi Party claiming that the order came after it recently submitted a memorandum seeking his intervention for the registration of an FIR in the “multi-layered racket, which is allegedly run by and under the aegis of Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi”.

In a communication addressed to Punjab DGP V K Bhawra, the governor’s principal secretary J M Balamurugan, wrote, “I am directed by the Hon’ble Governor to forward a representation dated January 24 submitted by Raghav Chadha of the Aam Aadmi Party, Punjab.”

“I am directed to request you to have an investigation done on this matter at the highest level. Action taken on this matter may kindly be intimated to this office,” Balamurugan wrote to the DGP.

Sharing this communication with the media, AAP leader Raghav Chadha appealed to the DGP and Punjab Police not to come under any kind of political pressure and register an FIR in the matter after conducting a fair and independent investigation.

Chadha said, “We had already exposed the sand mafia in Chamkaur Sahib, the assembly constituency of CM Channi”.

Meanwhile, former PPCC chief Sunil Jakhar came to the rescue of Channi. “Apparently the highest court deciding a drug case kept the election process in mind but Governor has no such compunction instituting inquiry against CM Punjab. Forget the constitutional propriety, even remaining shards of federalism demolished. EC should stall order’s execution,” he said in a tweet.