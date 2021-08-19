Gorakhnath followers object, Haryana govt bans expression ‘Gorakh Dhanda’

The Haryana government Wednesday banned the use of “Gorakh Dhanda”, a colloquial expression generally used to describe unethical practices.

The state government took the decision acting on a request by a delegation representing the Gorakhnath community which had met Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar earlier in the day.

A government spokesperson confirmed that usage of the expression has been banned to ensure that the feelings of Guru Gorkahnath’s followers are not hurt.

An 11th century yogi, Gorakhnath is considered to be founder of the Nath monastic movement. The Gorakhnath Math and Gorkhapur in Uttar Pradesh are named after him.

“The delegation representing the Gorakhnath community met the CM and urged him to ban the use of the expression, saying it hurts the sentiments of followers of Gorakhnath. Accepting their request, the CM said that as Guru Gorakhnath was a saint, using this word in any official language, speech, or in any context hurts the sentiments of his followers,” the spokesperson said.

“The CM said that use of ‘Gorakh Dhanda’ is being banned in the state. The expression cannot be used now in any context,” the spokesperson added.