Google map shows Chandigarh’s Matka Chowk as Baba Labh Singh Chowk

THE SEARCH for iconic Matka Chowk in Sector 17 on Google map produces result of Baba Labh Singh Chowk, named after Nihang Labh Singh sitting in support of farmers’ protest against three farm laws for the last five months.

Cyber experts maintain that someone might have edited the name of the place on Wikipedia or Google.

They say the name will be corrected automatically if someone sends a mail to the search engines.

Baptised Sikh Labh Singh, better known as Baba Labh Singh, has been demanding repeal of the three agriculture laws. On Saturday, Shrimoni Akali Dal president and former deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal visited Baba Labh Singh at Matka Chowk.

The place has become a landmark protest site. Farmer activists are taking care of the food and other needs of Baba Labh Singh. A small tent has been pitched for the aged activist.