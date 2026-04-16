Good news for Punjab farmers: FCI proposes relaxation in wheat quality norms

After a detailed analysis of wheat samples collected from mandis across Punjab and UT Chandigarh, the Food Corporation of India (FCI) has formally recommended relaxation in key quality parameters—allowing up to 20% shrivelled and broken grains, up to 80% lustre loss, and up to 6% damaged grains—for the Rabi Marketing Season (RMS) 2026–27. The recommendation comes amid a prolonged delay in procurement, which has slowed significantly for over a week, leaving mandis flooded with grain.

According to an official communication issued by the FCI Punjab region, the proposal has been sent to the Chief General Manager (QC) at FCI headquarters in New Delhi and the General Manager (QC) at the zonal office in Noida for approval.

The recommendation follows multiple representations made to the Centre. The Punjab government’s Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department had first sought relaxation on April 9, citing damage caused by unseasonal rains during the harvesting period. This was followed by similar requests from grain market associations and FCI’s district office in Chandigarh on April 13.

Acting on these requests, and in compliance with directions issued by the Department of Food and Public Distribution on April 10, joint teams comprising officials from the Centre, FCI, and state agencies were constituted to assess the ground situation.

These teams collected representative wheat samples from multiple mandis and procurement centres across districts of Punjab and UT Chandigarh. The samples were then analysed to assess compliance with uniform specifications for wheat procurement.

An FCI letter said the findings revealed that several quality parameters had exceeded prescribed limits. The deterioration was attributed to adverse climatic conditions, including unseasonal rainfall during the critical harvesting period, leading to shrivelling, grain discolouration (lustre loss), and damage.

Based on the analysis, FCI Punjab has recommended permitting up to 20% shrivelled and broken grains without any value cut, up to 80% lustre loss without any value cut, and up to 6% damaged and slightly damaged grains.

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These relaxations have been proposed specifically for Punjab and UT Chandigarh for RMS 2026–27, considering the prevailing crop conditions.

Procurement hit by delay

Despite the urgency, the time taken for sample collection, analysis, and formulation of recommendations has already impacted procurement operations across the state. For more than a week, procurement agencies have remained cautious, lifting only wheat that strictly meets existing norms.

This has resulted in a massive accumulation of produce in mandis, with grain markets across Punjab witnessing heavy inflow and limited outflow. Farmers have been waiting for several days, with their produce lying in open yards, increasing the risk of further deterioration.

In its communication, FCI has urged authorities to accord approval for the proposed relaxations at the earliest to facilitate smooth procurement operations. Officials emphasised that without such relaxation, a significant portion of the crop may remain unprocured.

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The letter, signed by the Deputy General Manager (Quality Control), FCI Punjab region, underlines that timely intervention is crucial to prevent further disruption during the peak procurement period.

“With mandis already under pressure and arrivals continuing, stakeholders—including farmers, traders, and procurement agencies—are now awaiting the Centre’s final nod, which will be given by the Department of Food and Public Distribution,” said Prem Goel, president of the Arhtiya Association Punjab, adding that procurement cannot pick up in the state until a final announcement on relaxation is made.