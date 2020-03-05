Golfer submits ‘dowry items’ including pichkaris, baby toys, shoes

International golfer Sujjan Singh was booked on Wednesday based on a complaint of domestic violence. International golfer Sujjan Singh was booked on Wednesday based on a complaint of domestic violence.

Water guns (pichkaris), a cone box full with baby toys, a golf kit containing 15 sticks, a box of women shoes/slippers, a white coloured racing cycle, five iron trunks full with clothes and two wooden tables were among the 25 ‘dowry items’ that international golfer Sujjan Singh submitted to the police.

A resident of Sector 5, Sujjan Singh has been accused of dowry harassment by his wife Irina Brar, who is herself a former golfer.

Sujjan produced these items before the police, after joining the police investigation in the case at the Women Police Station in Sector 17 on Tuesday. Irina Brar received a list of these items Wednesday.

She said, “I am stunned to see the list of these articles. It is stunning. My parents gifted me huge diamond and gold jewellery sets to me and Sujjan Singh at the time of our wedding. What he has submitted before the police is out of imagination. Police have called me to accept these items. How can I accept these things? I am being forced to accept these items by the investigation agency.”

Other items submitted by Sujjan Singh included eight candle stands, four photoframes, four boxes full of clothes, an elephant show piece, a computer set, an empty blue suitcase, a world map and blind curtains.

Sources said Sujjan Singh, who had recently returned from Dubai and joined police investigation Tuesday, submitted these items to probe officer, Sub-Inspector (SI) Balbir Singh.

Sources also said SI Balbir Singh and Station House Officer (SHO) Women police station Inspector Parvesh Kumari had tried to call Irina Brar on her phone, but she did not respond.

DSP Charanjit Singh Virk said, “Sujjan Singh was asked about the gold and diamond jewellery and other valuables reportedly given to him and Irina Brar by Brar’s parents at the time of their wedding. Sujjan said that a number of items were stocked in almirahs, however, its keys are still with Irina Brar. He said, whenever she hands over the keys, he will produce all the times before the police. Moreover, we are trying to call Irina Brar to identify these items. If she will say these items do not belong to her, they will be returned to Sujjan Singh.”

Irina Brar and Sujjan Singh had got married in November 2010 and Brar had filed a police complaint of harassment against Sujjan Singh, alleging physical torture, in November 2018.

On January 15, Sujjan Singh, was booked under charges of dowry harassment at the Women police station in Sector 17.

