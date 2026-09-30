‘Goldy Brar is watching’: At house of FBI most wanted, lips sealed, walls up

The house in Muktsar, which has multiple CCTV cameras trained on its surroundings, is occupied by Goldy’s parents. They are out on bail after arrest earlier this year over extortion allegations.

Written by: Kamaldeep Singh Brar
5 min readMuktsarUpdated: Sep 30, 2026 05:31 PM IST
Goldy Brar's house in Muktsar. (Express Photo by Kamaldeep Singh Brar)Goldy Brar's house in Muktsar. (Express Photo by Kamaldeep Singh Brar)
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Concertina wire atop tall walls that prevent outsiders peeking in, CCTV cameras keeping a 360-degree watch, and multiple old and torn notices of the NIA – the house that Goldy Brar once lived in stands out from its middle-class colony along Kotkapura Road in Muktsar city.

The neighbourhood, with several retired police officers, is aware, and wary. Police sources said they suspect that Goldy keeps a watch on the house via CCTVs from wherever he is.

Where he is, is a million-dollar question – literally. That’s the award the FBI announced this week for information leading to Goldy’s arrest, having just added his name to its list of 10 Most Wanted Fugitives. He is identified in the list as Satinderjeet Singh, the formal name that few here now remember Goldy by.

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The house with a green canopy strung over the main porch, providing further privacy, is located over 600-odd sq m, with around 150 sq m set aside for trees and plants. Goldy’s parents Shamsher Singh and Preetpal Kaur live here.

The two were arrested in January 2026 on the charge of helping run Goldy’s extortion racket, handling the calls made to businessmen across Punjab, and are now out on bail.

At the house, Preetpal answers the door, but refuses to open, or to say anything. At the house, Preetpal answers the door, but refuses to open, or to say anything. (Express Photo by Kamaldeep Singh Brar)

Soon after the arrests, an audio clip purportedly from Goldy surfaced, threatening police authorities for their action.

At the house, Preetpal answers the door, but refuses to open, or to say anything. Apart from police, the NIA and FBI, rival gangs are seen as threats to associates of Goldy, including his parents.

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Neighbours say the family moved into the house around 2004, shifting here from the police quarters. The peeling remnants of multiple official notices on the wall outside indicate the number of times the NIA has raided the house.

Among the few willing to talk about the family is an elderly passerby, who refused to be named. He called Shamsher “respectable”, while adding that no one in the neighbourhood remembers seeing Goldy. Police sources say Shamsher was compulsorily retired in 2021 after allegations of helping his son.

Also Read | FBI lists gangster Goldy Brar among 10 most wanted fugitives, declares $1 million bounty

Another person out for an evening walk adds: “We don’t want a single word attributed to us about Goldy or his family.”

Security agencies believe Goldy fled to the US in 2022 after the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala in May of that year. In the chargesheet it filed in the case, the NIA called Goldy the attack’s “mastermind”.

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While the FBI describes him as “operating as a top leader of the Lawrence Bishnoi Organized Crime Group in North America”, a purported audio clip of Goldy that surfaced in June 2025 indicated a rift between him and Bishnoi, who is lodged in Gujarat’s Sabarmati Jail.

The two are believed to have fallen out after Bishnoi’s brother Anmol was held in the US and extradited, with Bishnoi blaming Goldy and Azerbaijan-based gangster Rohit Godara over handling of the case.

In the June 2025 audio, Goldy also denied allegations of any links with Pakistan’s ISI, claiming: “I urge the media and administration to confirm facts before labelling someone a patriot or a traitor. We have never acted against the nation.”

The Punjab Police, which designated Goldy a terrorist in January 2024, has welcomed the FBI focus on Goldy, though officials add that he could have been caught a while ago had Canadian authorities taken its warnings seriously.

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A senior state intelligence officer told The Indian Express that they had been working in tandem with Central agencies to capture Goldy for a long time, adding: “We were very disappointed with Canada… Despite an Interpol Red Corner Notice and his placement on Canada’s Be On Look Out (BOLO) list, no arrest was made. He was subsequently removed from the list without explanation,” the officer said.

Police sources said they suspect that Goldy keeps a watch on the house via CCTVs from wherever he is. Police sources said they suspect that Goldy keeps a watch on the house via CCTVs from wherever he is. (Express Photo by Kamaldeep Singh Brar)

The Punjab Police maintain Goldy openly ran his extortion racket from Canada, before shifting base to the US. In December 2022, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced at a press conference in Gujarat that US authorities had detained Goldy in California. But this was later found to be incorrect.

Also Read | Who is Goldy Brar, the gangster now linked to pro-Khalistan leader Nijjar’s killing?

According to a dossier prepared by the Punjab Police on Goldy and other such criminals operating abroad, “Over recent years, Indian citizens have been subjected to coordinated and sustained extortion calls carried out by these criminal networks, from Canadian territory.”

The dossier said the victims are typically small businessmen and entertainers. “Extortion demands are conveyed through anonymous international calls, VoIP services, and encrypted digital platforms. The threats accompanying these demands include shootings at residences, grenade attacks on commercial establishments, targeted killings, and intimidation of family members. In multiple cases, when demands are not met, these threats have been carried out.”

With inputs from Man Aman Singh Chinna, Chandigarh

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Kamaldeep Singh Brar
Kamaldeep Singh Brar

Kamaldeep Singh Brar is a Principal Correspondent at The Indian Express, primarily covering Amritsar and the Majha region of Punjab. He is one of the publication's key reporters for stories involving the Akal Takht, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), and the sensitive socio-political issues of the border districts. Core Beats & Specializations Religious & Panthic Affairs: He has deep expertise in the internal workings of the Akal Takht and SGPC, frequently reporting on religious sentences (Tankhah), Panthic politics, and the influence of Sikh institutions. National Security & Crime: His reporting covers cross-border drug smuggling, drone activities from Pakistan, and the activities of radical groups. Regional Politics: He is the primary correspondent for the Majha belt, covering elections and political shifts in Amritsar, Tarn Taran, and Gurdaspur. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His work in late 2025 has been centered on judicial developments, local body elections, and religious controversies: 1. Religious Politics & Akal Takht "Akal Takht pronounces religious sentences against former Jathedar Giani Gurbachan Singh" (Dec 8, 2025): Covering the historic decision to hold the former Jathedar guilty for granting a pardon to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim in 2015. "YouTube suspends SGPC’s channel for a week over video on 1984 Army action" (Nov 20, 2025): Reporting on the digital friction between global tech platforms and Sikh religious bodies. "As AAP govt grants Amritsar holy tag, a look at its fraught demand" (Nov 28, 2025): An analytical piece on the long-standing demand for declaring Amritsar a "holy city" and its political implications. 2. Crime & National Security "Mostly Khalistanis on Amritpal’s hit list: Punjab govt to High Court" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on the state government's claims regarding jailed MP Amritpal Singh orchestrating activity from prison. "Punjab man with links to Pakistan’s ISI handlers killed in encounter" (Nov 20, 2025): Detailing a police operation in Amritsar involving "newly refurbished" firearms likely sent from across the border. "15 schools in Amritsar get bomb threat emails; police launch probe" (Dec 12, 2025): Covering the panic and police response to mass threats against educational institutions. 3. Political Analysis & Elections "AAP wins 12 of 15 zones in SAD stronghold Majitha" (Dec 19, 2025): Highlighting a significant shift in the 2025 rural elections where the Akali Dal lost its grip on a traditional fortress. "Tarn Taran bypoll: woman faces threats after complaining to CM Mann about drug menace" (Nov 9, 2025): A ground report on the personal risks faced by citizens speaking out against the illegal drug trade in border villages. "AAP wins Tarn Taran bypoll, but SAD finds silver lining" (Nov 14, 2025): Analyzing the 2025 assembly by-election results and the surprising performance of Independents backed by radical factions. 4. Human Interest "Two couples and a baby: Punjab drug addiction tragedy has new victims" (Nov 20, 2025): A tragic investigative piece about parents selling an infant to fund their addiction. "Kashmiri women artisans debut at Amritsar’s PITEX" (Dec 8, 2025): A feature on financial independence initiatives for rural women at the Punjab International Trade Expo. Signature Beat Kamaldeep is known for his nuanced understanding of border dynamics. His reporting often highlights the "drug crisis in the underprivileged localities" (like Muradpur in Tarn Taran, Nov 9, 2025), providing a voice to marginalized communities affected by addiction and administrative neglect. X (Twitter): @kamalsbrar ... Read More

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