scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 02, 2022

Gangster Goldy Brar, mastermind behind Moosewala murder, detained in California, confirms Punjab CM Mann

Sidhu Moosewala was murdered at the Jwahrke village in Mansa’s district on May 29. Canada-based Goldy Brar is the main accused in the Moosewala murder case.

Canada-based Brar, the main accused in the murder case, is a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Gangster Goldy Brar, the mastermind behind the murder of Punjabi singer-politician Sidhu Moosewala, was detained in California on Friday, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann confirmed.

Explained |Who is Goldy Brar, implicated in the murder of Sidhu Moosewala?

Moosewala, who had fought the assembly elections in Punjab on a Congress ticket this year, was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Mansa district, a day after the state government curtailed his security cover. Canada-based Brar, the main accused in the case, had claimed responsibility for the murder.

The Interpol had earlier issued a Red Corner Notice against Brar, eight days after the CBI forwarded a request. This allows the arrest and detention of a fugitive abroad.

Also Read |Five things to know about Goldy Brar, who claimed responsibility for Sidhu Moosewala’s death

Satinder Singh, alias Goldy Brar, is a close associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. He was also involved in an extortion racket being run in Punjab. He is believed to have had a hand in the murder of a Youth Congress leader Gurlal Pehalwan. He was alleged to have been living in Canada and operating from there through a module in Punjab.

Brar is a native of Faridkot district in the state.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Wanted: New York City rat czar. Will offer salary as high as $170,000Premium
Wanted: New York City rat czar. Will offer salary as high as $170,000
‘AAP a one-man party… cannot become BJP alternative,’ says Baijayan...Premium
‘AAP a one-man party… cannot become BJP alternative,’ says Baijayan...
Insurance law review on cards to push for ‘efficient use of resources’Premium
Insurance law review on cards to push for ‘efficient use of resources’
LIC bets on Adani: Over 2 years, steadily increases holding in its group ...Premium
LIC bets on Adani: Over 2 years, steadily increases holding in its group ...

Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) V K Bhawra had said that Moosewala’s murder had a connection with the murder of SAD leader Vicky Middukhera. In a social media post purportedly Goldy Brar, it was said that Moosewala’s murder was a revenge killing which was carried out to avenge Middukhera’s murder. Earlier, Bambiha gang had taken responsibility for Muddukhera’s murder. There has been an ongoing turf war between the gang of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and that of slain gangster Davinder Bambiha.

First published on: 02-12-2022 at 12:11:19 pm
Next Story

How to use same WhatsApp account on two Android phones

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 02: Latest News
Advertisement
close