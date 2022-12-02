Gangster Goldy Brar, mastermind behind Moosewala murder, detained in California, confirms Punjab CM Mann

Gangster Goldy Brar, the mastermind behind the murder of Punjabi singer-politician Sidhu Moosewala, was detained in California on Friday, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann confirmed.

Moosewala, who had fought the assembly elections in Punjab on a Congress ticket this year, was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Mansa district, a day after the state government curtailed his security cover. Canada-based Brar, the main accused in the case, had claimed responsibility for the murder.

#WATCH | Ahmedabad, Gujarat: “There is a confirmed piece of news this morning. Being the Head of the State I tell you that a big gangster sitting in Canada, Goldy Brar has been detained in America,” says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann. pic.twitter.com/UxIlsWSrmJ — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2022

The Interpol had earlier issued a Red Corner Notice against Brar, eight days after the CBI forwarded a request. This allows the arrest and detention of a fugitive abroad.

Satinder Singh, alias Goldy Brar, is a close associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. He was also involved in an extortion racket being run in Punjab. He is believed to have had a hand in the murder of a Youth Congress leader Gurlal Pehalwan. He was alleged to have been living in Canada and operating from there through a module in Punjab.

Brar is a native of Faridkot district in the state.

Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) V K Bhawra had said that Moosewala’s murder had a connection with the murder of SAD leader Vicky Middukhera. In a social media post purportedly Goldy Brar, it was said that Moosewala’s murder was a revenge killing which was carried out to avenge Middukhera’s murder. Earlier, Bambiha gang had taken responsibility for Muddukhera’s murder. There has been an ongoing turf war between the gang of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and that of slain gangster Davinder Bambiha.