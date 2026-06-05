From dawn to dusk and beyond: How the Golden Temple feeds 1.2 lakh daily

Forty-two summers have passed since the dust settled over the complex history of June 1984, and today, as the community marks the anniversary of Operation Bluestar, the response from the heart of Amritsar isn’t one of retreat, but a quiet, colossal resilience. Inside the sacred precincts of the Darbar Sahib, history doesn’t just live in memory; it is answered daily by an open door and an open fire, with the number of devotees journeying here only increasing over the years, turning a continuous stream of faith into a roaring ocean that is most palpable within the walls of the Guru Ramdas Community Kitchen.

On any ordinary day, at least 100,000 souls sit shoulder-to-shoulder on simple mats, partaking in the langar (community kitchen), a sacred institution started by the fifth Sikh master, Guru Arjan Dev, who also laid the foundational stone of the Harmandir Sahib. As the intense summer vacations take hold, that daily tide swells, routinely touching 1.10 to 1.20 lakh seekers, notes an observant Satinder Singh Bajwa, Manager of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).

The philosophy undergirding the langar is as radical today as it was centuries ago: a mandate that king and commoner, across every caste, creed, and corner of humanity, must sit on the exact same floor and break bread together before stepping into the presence of the Divine. For the millions who traverse these marble walkways, the ritual remains unbroken.

The Architecture of Grace

Within the Guru Ramdas kitchen building, two spartan halls serve as the stage for this daily miracle. To sustain an operation of this magnitude, the SGPC has earmarked a massive budget of Rs 172 crore for the 2026-27 financial year to run community kitchens across all its gurdwaras. The lion’s share is dedicated right here to the Darbar Sahib, where Bajwa reveals that roughly Rs 15 lakh is spent every single day, a figure that does not even account for the priceless, ceaseless stream of voluntary offerings brought in by the faithful.

Inside the halls, the air is thick with the aroma of roasting flour and simmering spices. Sewadars (voluntary servers) move with practised, rhythmic grace down the long rows, serving nearly 5,000 devotees in a single, swift spell. The menu shifts with the sunrise, and occasionally, at a moment’s notice, should a pilgrim arrive with a specific offering to share with the congregation.

The Symphony of Seva

Behind the seamless execution is a workforce driven by devotion. The kitchen employs 22 professional cooks working in relentless shifts, supported by 495 SGPC staff members spread across three rotations. But the true soul of the kitchen rests with the 250 to 500 civilian volunteers who arrive at any given hour. These volunteers are permitted to immerse themselves in every facet of the labour, save for the actual cooking at the hearth.

“The langar is cooked in three major spells a day,” Bajwa explains. “While the first spell is being served, the fires are already lit for the next. We cook well in advance to ensure the grace flows without a moment’s chaos.”

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From Monday to Friday, the kitchen transforms roughly 80 quintals of flour into sustenance, a number that climbs past 100 quintals as the weekend crowds arrive. On a routine day, 20 quintals each of pulses, seasonal vegetables, and rice are consumed. When the sweet kheer is prepared, it demands an astonishing 60 quintals of dry milk powder in a single day.

“Our promise is a wholesome meal: a dal, a vegetable, rice, salad, and a sweet dish alongside fresh chapatis for every single serving,” Bajwa says. “On auspicious occasions like Gurpurb or Diwali, the menu expands to include delicacies like jalebis.”

Technology Meets Tradition

The kitchen bridges the ancient and the modern. Five massive chapati-making machines, the first of which was commissioned in 2005, whir consistently. Alongside the mechanical rhythm sits a sea of women volunteers, their hands moving in a blur to manually roll out nearly 2,000 chapatis an hour. Before these flatbreads reach a single plate, each one receives a delicate, reverent dab of pure desi ghee, applied with a soft cloth. Only desi ghee is permitted here, standing as one of the SGPC’s highest material expenses.

The same rich ghee gives life to the sacred Krah Parshad, consuming an additional 7 quintals daily.

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“Desi ghee is the very identity of Punjab,” Bajwa says with quiet pride. “It ensures the food is both nourishing and deeply flavourful.”

While the kitchen utilises 120 gas cylinders on a standard day, tradition is kept alive via ancient clay hearths fuelled by 15 to 20 quintals of firewood.

At the entrance, arriving devotees collect a heavy steel plate, a spoon, and a bowl, part of a massive inventory of 15,000 utensils kept in constant rotation. As one hall empties, an army of 100 sewadars swiftly sweeps, wipes, and purifies the floors before the doors open to the next wave. The servers ask no questions and count no helpings; the food is as infinite as the grace behind it.

Once the meal is finished, the clatter of steel echoes into the washing bays, where a dedicated force of 200 volunteers takes on the monumental task of cleaning. Here, amidst the steam and the water, corporate executives sit beside labourers, washing dishes in a quiet act of surrender, proving that decades after the trauma of conflict, the spirit of the Darbar Sahib remains unbowed, nourished by an ever-growing family of believers.

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Daily Provisions Used

Lentils (Dal): Daily, 20 to 22 quintals of dal are prepared. On holidays, due to the increase in devotees, it can reach 25 to 30 quintals.

Flour (Atta): Approximately 80 to 100 quintals of flour are used daily.

Vegetables: Chopped and green vegetables require 35 to 40 quintals. In addition, chickpeas or other types of vegetables take up 8 to 10 quintals.

Rice: Around 20 to 25 quintals of rice are prepared daily.

Kheer: Both fresh and powdered milk are used to make kheer. Kheer is prepared using about 60 quintals of milk.

Desi Ghee: Daily, 7 to 8 quintals of desi ghee are used in the langar (this does not include the ghee for Kara Parshad, which is separate).

Firewood: Around 15 to 20 quintals of wood are used daily, and sometimes even more. About 120 gas cylinders are also utilised.

Roti-making machines

There are a total of five machines available for making rotis in the kitchen.

Small machine: Prepares about 2,500 to 3,000 prashadas (rotis) per hour.

Large machine: Prepares about 4,000 to 4,500 prashadas per hour.

Hundreds of thousands of rotis are also prepared manually on a daily basis.

Langar menu