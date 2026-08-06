Badal-owned PTC’s former head starts live ‘gurbani’ telecast on new channel

For the first time, a TV channel other than the Badal family-owned PTC has begun live telecasting gurbani from the Golden Temple, with Rabindra Narayan, who previously headed PTC and is now the managing director of GTC Network, announcing the development on Wednesday.

Narayan, who is also the founder of GTC Network, said, “It is with a very emotional heart that I inform you that GTC Network will receive this signal from the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee’s (SGPC) YouTube channel and begin broadcasting holy gurbani on its channels starting tomorrow morning. By opening this broadcast for all channels, you have once again entrusted Guru Sahib’s Baani to the Sangat.”

The development comes a day after SGPC member Bhagwant Singh Sialka stated that anyone is free to use the SGPC’s live feed of gurbani. He was responding to the ruling Aam Aadmi Party’s allegations of monopoly on gurbani telecast rights.

The religious body’s long-standing agreement with PTC—a channel associated with Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal—expired in July 2023. Following directions from the Akal Takht, the SGPC launched a web channel and reserved all gurbani broadcasting rights exclusively with the apex Sikh body.

“In 2023, the SGPC discussed setting up its web channel with various companies, which demanded high monthly charges. After PTC offered to set up the SGPC’s web channel at no cost, only satellite channel services were accepted from them, while all rights and entitlements remained strictly reserved with the SGPC,” said an SGPC press note issued on Tuesday.

Despite the SGPC explicitly retaining all broadcasting rights, Narayan framed the situation as an opening of the feed for global distribution. He expressed gratitude to the SGPC under the assumption that the broadcast is now accessible to all networks. The SGPC has yet to officially respond to GTC Network’s move.

Reflecting on his decades-long involvement in broadcasting gurbani for PTC, Narayan stated, “For a major part of my professional life since 1998, my day began with the sacred sound of Gurbani reaching the Sangat. When this continuity paused a year ago, something inside me fell silent that no commercial success could fill.”

A 2023 law and controversy over PTC’s ‘political agenda’

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The controversy traces back to June 2023, when the Punjab Assembly passed The Sikh Gurdwaras (Amendment) Bill 2023, aiming to ensure the free-to-air telecast of gurbani from the Golden Temple. The Bill was a key move by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s AAP government to challenge the Badal family’s dominance over the telecast.

PTC has consistently faced allegations of using the sacred telecasts to promote the Badal family’s political agenda. Live gurbani broadcasts was PTC’s biggest asset, driving its viewership during successive Congress and AAP governments.

When the AAP government initially moved to make the feed free-to-air in 2023, Narayan—then serving as PTC’s managing director—strongly countered the government’s claims.

“Gurbani is already free. All PTC Network channels are designated as free-to-air by the Government of India. No cable operator or DTH operator charges any money for it. It is also available for free on YouTube and Facebook. So how are they claiming to make Gurbani free-to-air? We challenge the entire cabinet to provide a single customer bill where anyone has had to pay to subscribe to Gurbani across the country,” Narayan wrote on X at the time, offering a reward of Rs 1 crore to anyone who could prove otherwise.

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Back in 2020, the PTC Punjabi channel had got the audio of morning hukamnama (daily verse) blocked from some Facebook pages, saying that rights were reserved only with PTC.

Narayan then said, “PTC holds exclusive rights to broadcast by any means worldwide the gurbani, including Hukamnama from Sri Darbar Sahib, Amritsar, and will prevent infringement of its rights. SGPC also hosts the audio of gurbani on its website. This does not mean anyone can download and broadcast it as their own. PTC has those rights. PTC has no issue if anyone shares PTC’s Facebook post of hukamnama daily. It’s available worldwide for anyone to share. But nobody should attempt to steal audio and video and broadcast it as their own.”