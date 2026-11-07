Gold rush in Chandigarh as drop in prices boost Dhanteras sales

A dip in gold prices in the last one year has brought cheer to jewellers on Dhanteras, with the market witnessing a significant jump in sales in Chandigarh.

While gold prices were around Rs 1.66 lakh during the previous Dhanteras, 22-carat gold is currently priced at approximately Rs 1,33,900, making purchases more attractive for buyers.

Rajeev Sahadev, president of the Chandigarh Jewellers Association, said the decline in prices had encouraged more people to buy gold this festive season.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

“Gold sales have been around 30 per cent higher this time as compared to that of last Dhanteras. The relatively lower prices have brought more customers to jewellery stores, with people making purchases for both festive reasons and investment,” Sahadev said.