Gold rush in Chandigarh as drop in prices boost Dhanteras sales

With 22-carat gold priced at Rs 1.33 lakh against nearly Rs 1.66 lakh last year, buyers make a beeline for jewellery and gold coins

Written by: Hina Rohtaki
3 min readChandigarhNov 7, 2026 01:19 PM IST
People browse gold and diamond jewellery at a showroom on Dhanteras festival, in AmritsarPeople browse gold and diamond jewellery at a showroom on Dhanteras festival, in Amritsar. (Source: PTI)
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A dip in gold prices in the last one year has brought cheer to jewellers on Dhanteras, with the market witnessing a significant jump in sales in Chandigarh.

While gold prices were around Rs 1.66 lakh during the previous Dhanteras, 22-carat gold is currently priced at approximately Rs 1,33,900, making purchases more attractive for buyers.

Rajeev Sahadev, president of the Chandigarh Jewellers Association, said the decline in prices had encouraged more people to buy gold this festive season.

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“Gold sales have been around 30 per cent higher this time as compared to that of last Dhanteras. The relatively lower prices have brought more customers to jewellery stores, with people making purchases for both festive reasons and investment,” Sahadev said.

According to the Chandigarh Jewellers Association, the gold rate on Dhanteras stood at Rs 1,45,600 per 10 grams for 24-carat gold, while the 22-carat metal was priced at Rs 1,33,900 per 10 grams. The rate of 18-carat gold was Rs 1,11,000 and 14-carat gold Rs 87,600 per 10 grams. Silver was trading at Rs 192 per gram, while a silver coin (sikka) was priced at Rs 2,300.

Jewellers said customers were purchasing both gold jewellery and coins, with many viewing the current prices as an opportunity to invest in the precious metal.

Ranjeet, a Sector-47 resident, who purchased gold coins on Dhanteras, said the lower rates made it a good time to invest

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“I have bought gold coins today. Since gold prices are currently lower, I felt it was a good opportunity to invest. Gold is something that can be held for the long term,” he said.

The relatively lower prices have encouraged buyers to make purchases that some may have postponed earlier due to the high cost of gold. For jewellers, the stronger footfall and improved sales have made this Dhanteras particularly encouraging.

Jewellers said the buying trend reflected a mix of traditional Dhanteras purchases and a growing preference for gold as a long-term asset.

While some customers opted for lightweight jewellery to mark the occasion, others chose coins and small denominations, allowing them to invest according to their budgets.

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The lower prices have also made a difference to the quantity of gold buyers can purchase for the same amount of money compared to last year. Jewellers said customers who had been holding back amid the steep rise in gold rates were now finding the festive occasion a favourable opportunity to enter the market.

Bimla Puri, a city resident, said gold prices were significantly higher last year, when she had to purchase jewellery for her daughter’s wedding.

“With gold prices relatively lower this time, I feel it is a good opportunity. Last year, when we had my daughter’s wedding, we bought the family’s jewellery at much higher rates. Now for my son’s wedding this year, the rates are comparatively better,” she said.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Hina Rohtaki
Hina Rohtaki

Hina Rohtaki is a Special Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. She is one of th... Read More

 

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