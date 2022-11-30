scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 30, 2022

Gold ornaments worth Rs 15 lakh stolen from doctor’s house in Chandigarh

Dr Singhal has been associated with PGI, Chandigarh, and recently moved to Hoshiarpur in Punjab. He found the ornaments missing from his almirah when he returned Sunday.

Family members of the doctor were reportedly present at the house when the theft was reported, the police informed. (Representational Photo)

UNKNOWN PERSONS stole gold ornaments weighing 20-25 tola, worth around Rs 15 lakh from the house of a neurosurgeon, Dr Puneet Singhal, in Sector 15 Sunday. Dr Singhal has been associated with PGI, Chandigarh, and recently moved to Hoshiarpur in Punjab. He found the ornaments missing from his almirah when he returned Sunday.

More from Chandigarh

A police officer said, “We lodged an FIR on the complaint of Dr Singhal. The spot inspection suggests that thieves left out some ornaments and stole only a few. The house is a rented accommodation. Family members of the doctor were reportedly present at the house when the theft was reported”. A case was registered at Sector 11 police station.

First published on: 30-11-2022 at 08:25:47 am
Next Story

4 things to watch out for in the GDP data today

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 30: Latest News
Advertisement
close