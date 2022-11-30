Gold ornaments worth Rs 15 lakh stolen from doctor’s house in Chandigarh

Family members of the doctor were reportedly present at the house when the theft was reported, the police informed. (Representational Photo)

UNKNOWN PERSONS stole gold ornaments weighing 20-25 tola, worth around Rs 15 lakh from the house of a neurosurgeon, Dr Puneet Singhal, in Sector 15 Sunday. Dr Singhal has been associated with PGI, Chandigarh, and recently moved to Hoshiarpur in Punjab. He found the ornaments missing from his almirah when he returned Sunday.

A police officer said, “We lodged an FIR on the complaint of Dr Singhal. The spot inspection suggests that thieves left out some ornaments and stole only a few. The house is a rented accommodation. Family members of the doctor were reportedly present at the house when the theft was reported”. A case was registered at Sector 11 police station.