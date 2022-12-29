scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 29, 2022

Gold medal at national powerlifting event ‘lifts’ the spirits of Class 6 Punjab girl

Eleven-year-old Yuvika Dhir of Jalandhar won gold in the category ‘under 11-13 age group’ and 60 kg at the Raw powerlifting India 2022 -2023, her first achievement in any national event.

The Class 6 girl won gold in the category ‘under 11-13 age group and 60 kg', her first achievement in any national event. (Express Photo)

Eleven-year-old Yuvika Dhir of Jalandhar in Punjab won gold medal at the Raw powerlifting India 2022 -2023 competition held in Amritsar. The two-day event that concluded on Wednesday saw the participation of over 100 athletes from across the country.

The Class 6 girl won gold in the category ‘under 11-13 age group and 60 kg’, her first achievement in any national event. She lifted 35 kg in squat position, 25 kg in bench press and 50 kg in deadlift. ‘Raw’ powerlifting is performed without any additional support.

“The reason for my hard work is my father Sunil Dhir and mother Disha Dhir who have been supporting me to achieve my goals,” said the student of Dayanand Model School.

Read |In Birmingham, a Punjab tailor’s son does some heavy lifting to stitch up a victory saga

Disha Dhir said that her daughter had started showing interest in powerlifting since Class 5 after which she was taken to a Kartarpur-based academy.

Yuvika Dhir with her medal and certificate. (Express Photo)

“She always says that she wants to become a ‘pehlwan’ (weightlifter). And her father did not think twice to fulfill her dreams,” Disha said, who added that her daughter is equally good at studies and always gets 90 per cent marks.

Yuvika has no ‘girlish’ hobbies like other children, nor does she play with mobile phones or watch cartoons, added her mother.

Yuvika is coached by Jatinder Singh Sonu, a seven-time national champion and three-time university gold medalist.

On the occasion, Dilbagh Singh, the president of the national India Raw powerlifting championship, Gurpreet Singh, general secretary (India), Manjit Singh general secretary (Punjab), and Narendra Singh Roy, president (Punjab), congratulated Yuvika.

First published on: 29-12-2022 at 13:40 IST
