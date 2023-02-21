scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 21, 2023
Advertisement

Gold chain, cell phone snatched in 2 incidents

In the first incident, a pedestrian snatched the gold chain from a 67-year-old woman, who was standing outside her house at Maloya.

In the other incident, the police managed to arrest one of the suspects and recovered the snatched cell phone from his possession. (Representational)
Listen to this article
Gold chain, cell phone snatched in 2 incidents
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Two snatching incidents were reported in the last 24 hours in Chandigarh.

In the first incident, a pedestrian snatched the gold chain from a 67-year-old woman, who was standing outside her house at Maloya. The chain weighing 20gm was worth around Rs 1.50 lakh. Police said that the suspect had covered his face.

In the other incident, the police managed to arrest one of the suspects and recovered the snatched cell phone from his possession.

The arrested suspect was identified as Kamal, a resident of Naya Gaon. Police said that his accomplice identified as Akhil managed to escape.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Ashwini Vaishnaw’s decision to remove ‘ar...
Delhi Confidential: Ashwini Vaishnaw’s decision to remove ‘ar...
Love, ludo & longing: An India-Pakistan story that ended in arrests, ...
Love, ludo & longing: An India-Pakistan story that ended in arrests, ...
Byju’s working hard to achieve group-level profitability in a few months,...
Byju’s working hard to achieve group-level profitability in a few months,...
Remittances for overseas studies fall 42% in first 9 months of FY23
Remittances for overseas studies fall 42% in first 9 months of FY23
More from Chandigarh

Police said that the two had snatched the cell phone from pedestrian Karan of Dhanas around 1pm on Sunday near Sector 15/16 light point. A passerby informed the police control room. A team under the supervision of the Sector 11 SHO, Inspector Jasbir Singh, rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area. During a brief search, suspect Kamal was apprehended. The snatched cell phone was found in his possession. A case was registered at Sector 11 police station.

First published on: 21-02-2023 at 09:08 IST
Next Story

Congress bays for Sandeep Singh head, Manohar Lal Khattar puts foot down, says ‘istifa nahi lenge’

Exclusive | Govt considers phased withdrawal of Army from Kashmir hinterland
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 21: Latest News
Advertisement
close