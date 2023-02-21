Gold chain, cell phone snatched in 2 incidents

Two snatching incidents were reported in the last 24 hours in Chandigarh.

In the first incident, a pedestrian snatched the gold chain from a 67-year-old woman, who was standing outside her house at Maloya. The chain weighing 20gm was worth around Rs 1.50 lakh. Police said that the suspect had covered his face.

In the other incident, the police managed to arrest one of the suspects and recovered the snatched cell phone from his possession.

The arrested suspect was identified as Kamal, a resident of Naya Gaon. Police said that his accomplice identified as Akhil managed to escape.

Police said that the two had snatched the cell phone from pedestrian Karan of Dhanas around 1pm on Sunday near Sector 15/16 light point. A passerby informed the police control room. A team under the supervision of the Sector 11 SHO, Inspector Jasbir Singh, rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area. During a brief search, suspect Kamal was apprehended. The snatched cell phone was found in his possession. A case was registered at Sector 11 police station.