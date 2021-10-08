Gobind Kanda gets a taste of what lies ahead: Farmers stage protest against him

Meanwhile, one Vikal Pachar, too faced protest by farmers when he filed his nomination papers, declaring himself as farmers’ representative. Farmers even tore “farmer-support” posters and stickers on Pachar’s vehicle and hurled abuses at him.

Gobind Kanda, the consensus candidate of BBJP-JJP combine for Ellenabad bypoll, Thursday got a hint of the trouble that he is likely to face in the coming days with a large number of farmers holding a protest outside the Sub-Divisional Magistrate office in Sirsa where he filed his nomination for the October 30 contest.

Kanda had joined the BJP last week and party formally announced his candidature from Ellenabad on Thursday. Soon after, farmers started gathering outside the SDM office. A large number of police personnel were deployed to prevent any untoward incident.

Kanda arrived at SDM office accompanied by his brother and Sirsa MLA Gopal Kanda, Haryana BJP chief Om Prakash Dhankar, JJP state president Nishan Singh, Sirsa MP Sunita Duggal, state ministers Ranjit Singh and Sandeep Singh, former minister Maneesh Grover, and former state BJP chief Subhash Barala.

After filing nomination papers, Kanda exuded confidence that he would win the poll. “I am sure that people of Ellenabad will have confidence in me and will bless me with their mandate,” Kanda said.

As the news of Pachar declaring himself farmers’ representative in Ellenabad bypoll spread, Samyukt Kisan Morcha leader Yogendra Yadav, released a statement. “Mission zero will be launched in Ellenabad’s bypoll. We will not be supporting any political party nominee, but will ensure that BJP-JJP is taught a lesson. A mahapanchayat was held in Kalanwali, Sirsa in which this decision was proposed to be taken”.

Indian National Lok Dal’s Abhay Chautala, on the other hand, whose resignation in January has necessitated the bypoll, however, had been claiming the farmers would support him. He had resigned in protest against the three central agri laws.