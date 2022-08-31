Goa Police inspects Phogat’s Hisar farmhouse; kin press for CBI probe

A Goa Police team, in Haryana to investigate the alleged murder of BJP leader Sonali Phogat, on Wednesday inspected her farmhouse at Dhandhoor, about 10 km from Hisar. The team also spoke with Sonali Phogat’s teenage daughter.

The team is also likely to visit a flat in Gurgaon where Phogat had stayed with her personal assistant Sudhir Sangwan before going to Goa.

Phogat, 42, was brought dead to a hospital in North Goa on August 23, a day after she arrived in the coastal state with two other people. The Goa Police have said Phogat was administered methamphetamine drugs at a restaurant hours before her death. So far, they have arrested five people.

Haryana police said full cooperation is being extended to Goa police in the case. “Goa Police officials are here to gather more clues in their ongoing investigation. We are cooperating with Goa Police. Sonali’s laptop and a mobile phone have been recovered. The DVR of the farmhouse CCTV cameras, which her family members were apprehending stolen, has also been recovered from the farmhouse,” a Haryana police spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, members of the Dhaka Khap reached the farmhouse and raised slogans against the Goa Police and carried placards demanding a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

“We are not satisfied with the investigations being conducted into the Sonali Phogat case. If the family’s demand for a CBI probe is not met, we will not hesitate to launch an agitation,” said a ‘khap” member.

The Haryana government has already written to the Goa government to recommend a CBI probe in the case.

Advertisement

Phogat’s nephew Maninder told reporters that the visiting Goa team has recorded the statements of the family members.

Haryana BJP chief O P Dhankar also met the Phogat family and assured them that he will again ask the state government to urge Goa to recommend a CBI probe. Both states are BJP-run.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

Advertisement

“We reiterated our demand for a CBI probe,” Kuldeep Phogat, a relative, said after Dhankar met the family.

“We demand a CBI inquiry for a fair probe. So many days have passed. The Goa police should have been able to establish the reason for her murder by now. Only a CBI probe can bring out the truth,” he said.

The family members plan to meet Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday to demand a CBI probe. If the inquiry is not ordered, family members will go to Delhi and raise their demand with the Centre, a relative said.