‘Go back, Indian dog’: Nurse assaulted in hatecrime in Australia

A 22-year-old Sikh nurse was left bloodied and traumatised after an alleged racist assault outside a gym in Corio, Geelong, on February 17 — in the latest incident fuelling deep concern over rising racial hatred targeting Indians in Australia.
Harmanpreet Singh had just finished a late-night workout at Planet Fitness around 11 pm on Tuesday when three men, who had reportedly harassed him inside the facility, confronted him in the car park. Video footage circulating widely on social media shows one of the attackers, a heavily built man, shouting racial slurs, including “Indian dog”, “go back to where you came from”, and “get back on your f**king boat” before headbutting Singh in the face.
Singh suffered a broken nose and heavy bleeding. He was hospitalised overnight and may require surgery. “Nobody wants to hear it… especially when you’re just minding your own business,” he told reporters. “Anyone would be hurt. I’m still traumatised. I don’t know if I’m going to go back to the gym… I’m not going to feel safe after this.”
Singh, who has lived in Australia for some time and works as a nurse, said it was not the first time he had faced racial abuse.
The attackers fled in a grey sedan. Victoria Police have confirmed they are investigating the assault and have appealed for witnesses and CCTV footage.
This latest attack has sent shockwaves through Australia’s Indian diaspora, now one of the country’s largest migrant communities with more than 8,40,000 people of Indian origin.
A pattern of rising incidents
The Geelong assault is part of a worrying series of reported racist incidents in recent months:
◦ In Adelaide, 23-year-old Indian student Charanpreet Singh was beaten unconscious by five men during a parking dispute. The attackers allegedly hurled slurs, including “f*** off, Indian.” He suffered brain trauma and multiple facial fractures. One man was arrested.
◦ In Melbourne’s Altona Meadows, 33-year-old Saurabh Anand was ambushed by a group of teenagers outside a shopping centre. One slashed him with a machete, nearly severing his hand (successfully reattached in emergency surgery). Anand also suffered a fractured spine and stab wounds. Several teenagers were charged.
Triggered by anti-immigration rallies?
Community leaders and analysts point to the “March for Australia” anti-immigration rallies on August 31, 2025, as a turning point. Protests in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, and other cities featured far-right and neo-Nazi elements, with some placards and flyers explicitly targeting Indian migrants amid debates over housing, jobs, and migration levels.
In the weeks that followed, Indians reported a sharp rise in public verbal abuse, train assaults (including one in Sydney’s west where a female student was punched, spat on, and had beer poured over her while being told to “go back home”), online death threats, and everyday harassment.
Sydney solicitor Nayonika Bhattacharya, 26, described being frozen in fear in the CBD when a man screamed “you curry muncher”, “smelly Indian” and “Mrs 7/11 truck driver” at her. “The racism feels more aggressive now,” she said. Perth content creator Agi reported receiving constant slurs, including “Tamil tiger”, “dirty monkey”, and boasts of “bashing Indians in Sydney”.
India’s High Commission in Canberra is closely monitoring the situation and has been in contact with both the Australian authorities and affected families.
