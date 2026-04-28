GMSH-16 to roll out token system, digital screens and paperless services

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Government Medical Specialty Hospital (GMSH-16), Sector 16, is all set to undergo a major digital transformation aimed at improving patient experience, reducing waiting time and bringing in greater transparency. The hospital administration has initiated plans to introduce a token system, digital display screens, and a largely paperless work-flow across departments.
Dr Suman Singh, Director Health Services, said the upgrade will be implemented in phases to make the hospital more efficient and patient-friendly. “We are working towards creating a system where patients can access services in an organised and transparent manner, with facilities comparable to private hospitals,” she said.
As part of the initiative, digital screens will be installed in every ward to display patient queues and token numbers. This is expected to reduce the need for patients to repeatedly approach staff for updates. This will allow them to wait more comfortably for their turn.
The token system has already been introduced on a pilot basis in certain departments such as medicine, paediatrics, gynaecology and surgery, and will be expanded across all departments soon in the coming weeks.
The hospital is also setting up a high-speed Local Area Network (LAN), with the tender process already completed. Officials said the entire digital project is expected to be implemented within the next three months. Once operational, most processes, from registration to medical records, will be digitised.
Under the new system, patients will no longer need to visit the hospital to collect diagnostic reports. It will be sent directly to their mobile numbers or email ids. Registration slips and prescriptions will also be generated digitally, eliminating the need for physical files. Doctors will be able to access patient records in real time, which will speed up diagnosis and treatment.
The hospital handles a significant patient load, with around 3,500 patients visiting the OPD daily and nearly 400 cases reported in the emergency. The numbers often increase during seasonal peaks. With approximately 500 beds and a steady inflow of referral cases, hospital authorities believe that digitisation will help streamline operations and reduce overcrowding.
The move builds on the success of a paperless system already implemented at 48 Ayushman Arogya Kendras across the city.
Dr Singh said, “We have seen encouraging results from these centres. The idea is to scale up the model at GMCH to ensure better service delivery.”
Officials also said the initiative is aimed not only at improving efficiency but also at enhancing patient satisfaction by minimising delays and ensuring a smoother hospital experience.
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