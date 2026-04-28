GMSH-16 to roll out token system, digital screens and paperless services

The token system has already been introduced on a pilot basis in certain departments such as medicine, paediatrics, gynaecology and surgery, and will be expanded across all departments soon in the coming weeks.

Government Medical Specialty Hospital (GMSH-16), Sector 16, is all set to undergo a major digital transformation aimed at improving patient experience, reducing waiting time and bringing in greater transparency. The hospital administration has initiated plans to introduce a token system, digital display screens, and a largely paperless work-flow across departments.

Dr Suman Singh, Director Health Services, said the upgrade will be implemented in phases to make the hospital more efficient and patient-friendly. “We are working towards creating a system where patients can access services in an organised and transparent manner, with facilities comparable to private hospitals,” she said.

As part of the initiative, digital screens will be installed in every ward to display patient queues and token numbers. This is expected to reduce the need for patients to repeatedly approach staff for updates. This will allow them to wait more comfortably for their turn.